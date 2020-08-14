Approaching this classic seaside property on Rockport Harbor from the street, you may pause to admire its sturdy hand-cut granite construction and picturesque location across from Motif #1, but you would have little idea of the exquisite tri-level home hidden behind its unassuming facade. Do not be fooled, advises Realtor Amanda Armstrong of Engel & Volkers By the Sea, who lists it for $1,600,000.
“As soon as you walk through the front door, you step into quintessential Rockport—every room is soaked in natural light and frames views of the harbor beyond, with its mosaic of sparkling blue water, colorful lobster boats, and rugged granite wharves. The craftsmanship is Old World quality, literally anchored in rock and built to withstand any storm, yet the home’s interior design is light and modern and maximizes its glorious maritime setting—you have this rapturous feeling of floating above the harbor.”
The living room is bright and calming, with its white-washed walls, high clerestory windows, tall coffered ceiling, tiger oak flooring, and striking popplestone fireplace. Just around the corner, the beautifully updated stainless and granite kitchen with center island and cathedral ceiling is fluently joined to a dining room with built-in window seating, over-sized and transom picture windows, exposed brick and beams, and French doors opening onto a generous deck with gas fire pit table.
Upstairs, an expansive master suite is a true oasis with panoramic views of the harbor, highlighted by a vaulted ceiling, wide pine floors, doors to a private harbor-facing deck, and a spa-inspired bath with a seamless walk-in shower and lovely floating glass sink; also sharing this level is a separate den/study with built-in bookshelves.
Descend a spiral staircase to the lower level where you will find two additional bedrooms, a family room or additional bedroom with warm knotty pine walls, and a full bath with washer and dryer. From here, glass doors lend easy access to even more outdoor living space, including an irresistible covered stone and granite veranda and an inviting waterside patio with a large Jacuzzi for soaking under the stars—in private as well, thanks to a wonderfully private “pocket park” next door that offers separation from neighbors on one side.
This idyllic property is ideally located in the heart of one of the most captivating seaside villages on the North Shore, according to Armstrong. “You can swim or stroll over to Sandy Bay Yacht Club and the many galleries, shops, and restaurants of Main Street and Bearskin Neck are just around the corner, as is the world-renowned Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center. Most of the time, though, you may decide to just sit and savor the constant parade of boats and the hum of the harbor with and soak in your unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean beyond.” The living is easy indeed..
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, call Amanda Armstrong at 978-879-6322. Visit www.amandaarmstronggroup.evrealestate.com for additional photos.
AT A GLANCE:
· 3 bedrooms
· 3 full baths
· 2,628 square feet
· $1,600,000
LISTED BY:
· Amanda Armstrong
· Engel & Volkers By the Sea
· 978-879-6322
· www.amandaarmstronggroup.evrealestate.com