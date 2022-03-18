Founder of Hyland J Homes, LLC, North Shore principal builder Jack Hyland is delighted to present his latest project. Located in Beverly’s esteemed Montserrat neighborhood, this 3,000 square foot New England-style expanded Cape offers all of the “bells and whistles” desired by today’s savvy home buyer. With an expected late spring/early summer occupancy, this stunning home is priced at $1,250,000.
A welcoming farmer’s porch ushers you into a wide open main level with gleaming oak floors, soaring nine foot ceilings and attractive crown moldings. Here you will find a spacious home office and a sprawling great room enhanced by a propane fireplace and glass sliders to a low-maintenance composite deck ideal for alfresco dining and seasonal entertaining. Aesthetically pleasing and thoughtfully equipped, the bright and sunny gourmet kitchen comes complete with an expansive center island with ample seating, Energy Star stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry with custom shelving. Rounding off this level is a half bath and a mudroom affording easy access to the two-car garage.
A generous primary suite on the second floor brings an over-sized walk-in closet and a sumptuous bath with double sinks, a stall shower and a soaking tub. Sharing this space are three additional bedrooms (one of which is en suite), another full bath, and a convenient laundry. For even more room, a large basement with full bath offers myriad possibilities such as a playroom, media room, home gym or possible in-law, suggests Hyland.
For the energy conscious consumer, this home features a top-of-the-line energy efficient heating and cooling system with virus protection filtering. Sited on a quiet dead-end street surrounded by similar executive-type residences, this lovely home is close to Beverly Hospital, the MBTA and thriving downtown Beverly.
“People may know me best as a local realtor, but my focus for the last forty years has really been on building, which is what I now do exclusively” says Hyland. “Our mission is buying land (or using yours) and building new homes. Whether you are looking for the ease and convenience of ‘move-in ready’ or something custom designed by you, we are here to execute your vision.”
First showing for 6 Woodland Road, Beverly is planned for Sunday, March 27 from 11 to 2pm. For more information on this home, it’s “sister home” (expected by summer’s end), or on building “from scratch”, call Jack Hyland at 978-886-1717.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bedrooms
· 4 full and 1 half bath
· 3,000 square feet
· $1,250,000
LISTED BY:
· Hyland J Homes, LLC
· Jack Hyland
· 978-886-1717 · jack@jackhyland.com
· We buy land