Custom built in 1960 by North Shore philanthropist Robert Lappin for his then young family, this mid-century contemporary estate on Swampscott’s prestigious Little’s Point offers an open floor plan, spectacular panoramic views of the Atlantic, and association rights to a private beach, dock and boat house. On the market for the very first time, it is listed by Betsy Merry of MerryFox Realty for $2,900,000.
“This is a rare opportunity to live in a wonderfully secluded neighborhood of just 19 executive homes,” says Merry. “It is a property that would be spectacular anywhere, but its location on the tip of a rock formation above the water, makes it all the more desirable.”
Large double doors open to a gracious foyer and an over-sized sunken living room wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows and bathed in natural light. Pocket doors lead to a second living room or private home office space. Just adjacent, a somewhat more relaxed family room enhanced by a wood burning fireplace spills thoughtfully into a formal dining room with glass sliders to an ocean facing trellised deck. The eat-in kitchen is quite spacious and is highlighted by bright white cabinetry, a stainless steel double wall oven, a built-in homework station and recessed lighting. A few steps away, a suite of rooms including a bedroom and full bath is ideal for an au pair, guest or in-law perhaps. Rounding off this level is a convenient laundry room and half bath.
Sharing the second floor is an office, two full baths, and four bedrooms including a front-to-back master suite featuring walls of windows, voluminous closets and a generous dressing room. A charming balcony on this level affords dazzling views of the ocean below.
Should the new owner desire even more living space, a tremendous lower level with high ceilings would serve well as a game room, media room, teen suite or home gym.
This remarkable home also comes complete with a large, two-car garage.
“Imagine yourself living the exclusive lifestyle you have always dreamed of on the waterfront,” suggests Merry. “A buyer may opt to simply enjoy its retro feel or decide to come in and make it his/her own. The beauty is that this is a home that offers a word of possibilities.”
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, call Betsy Merry at 508-641-6241. Take a virtual tour at www.merryfoxrealty.com.
AT A GLANCE:
· 5 bedrooms
· 3.5 baths
· 3,808 square feet
· $2,900,000
LISTED BY:
· Betsy Merry
· MerryFox Realty
· 508-641-6241 · www.merryfoxrealty.com
