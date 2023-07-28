Sited in one of Gloucester’s most enviable enclaves, “Back Shore Place” is sure to become one of the city’s most luxurious offerings to date. Consisting of three brand new executive homes, this gorgeous cul-de-sac is less than one hour from Boston, minutes from the artists’ colony which features waterfront restaurants in Rocky Neck in Gloucester and downtown Rockport, and close to Brace’s Cove, Niles and Good Harbor beaches. These outstanding residences, which range from 4,000 to 4,400 square feet, are masterfully constructed by Integrated Development Corp. and are priced at $2,995,000+.
While some of the elements will vary for the sake of individuality, all of the homes will boast a tasteful mix of modern and contemporary architecture, as well as stunning enhancements such as high coffered ceilings, white oak flooring, recessed lighting and contemporary light fixtures, floor-to-ceiling windows, crown moldings and contemporary accent paneling. On the open-concept main levels, spacious great rooms with stone fireplaces set within shiplap accent walls and sliders to backyard patios will flow thoughtfully into chef’s kitchens. Here you will find imported custom Italian cabinetry, top-of-the-line Thermador appliances including six-burner gas ranges, over-sized center islands, quartz countertops and under cabinet lighting. Formal dining rooms and adjacent pantries with wine/beverage refrigerators provide the ideal setting for large scale or intimate entertaining. Quiet home offices and generous powder rooms round off this space.
Sprawling second levels will feature sumptuous primary bedrooms complete with custom walk-in closets, private decks and spa-like baths with high-end fixtures, quartz-topped double vanities and make-up counter, deep soaking tubs and frameless glass showers. Four more bedrooms (two with connecting balconies) will share this floor, along with three beautifully appointed baths and large laundry rooms with sinks.
Other highlights include spacious 20-foot by 20-foot rooftop decks with glimpses of the ocean, thoughtful mudrooms and three-car garages. Additionally, each 1.5-acre lot will be professionally landscaped.
Motivated buyers will be pleased to know that #2 Back Shore Place is in the process of receiving its finishing touches and should be ready for move-in by late August, while #4 Back Shore Place is currently under construction with an expected completion by September. The final home, #6 Back Shore Place, should be breaking ground shortly.
“The serene location of these absolutely gorgeous homes are a ‘must-see’,” says Sales Director Lilly Gagliardi. “The homes are designed to be year round or vacation homes to be enjoyed with family and friends, providing the perfect setting to make long lasting memories. While there is still time to pick finishes, I invite serious parties to schedule a walk-through soon,” Lilly added.
Integrated Development’s experience in building custom-designed residences with extraordinary attention to detail and featuring striking contemporary exterior designs have earned them a reputation as one of greater Boston’s most distinguished builders.
To learn more about Back Shore Place, visit backshoreplace.com or call Lilly Gagliardi at 617-908-2670
AT A GLANCE:
3 brand new homes
4,000 to 4,400 square feet
5 bedrooms
4.5 baths
Approximately 1.5 acres
$2,995,000+
listed by:
Lilly Gagliardi
Integrated Development Corp.
617-908-2670