Stunning and unique, this iconic Frank Lloyd Wright inspired contemporary will have you feeling as though you’re “sitting on cloud nine” — literally. Nestled high amongst the trees in Lynn’s prime Ward 1 district close to Lynn Woods, the home offers three light-filled levels featuring a central staircase with over-sized skylight, walls of windows, numerous sliding glass doors, and countless decks, balconies and patios. Brand new to market, this remarkable property is presented by Lux Realty North Shore’s Arthur Thompson for $625,000.
“This is without a doubt, the coolest house I have ever listed,” says the Realtor. “It is a traditional ‘deck house’ in the sense that all of its levels have access to outdoor living spaces, but it has so many innovative architectural elements that help to set it apart from any other.”
Sharing the main level are two generous bedrooms including a primary suite complete with double closets, fireplace, sitting room, private balcony and a bath with jetted tub. A thoughtfully fluid second level wrought with notable details such as exposed “floating” beams, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting boasts a generous living/dining space with wood burning fireplace and reading/media nook, half bath, and an open kitchen with bright white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dining peninsula.
A finished lower level featuring a separate entrance with patio access affords even more space along with the potential for an additional bedroom, home office, or media room perhaps.
“It is easy to see why my sellers refer to this property as ‘The Tree House’,” says Thompson. “There is so much open space yet there are plenty of intimate spots as well. This tree-top paradise is in no way, your cookie cutter home.”
AT A GLANCE:
2-3 bedrooms
2 full and 1 half bath
2,112 square feet
$625,000
LISTED BY:
Arthur Thompson
Lux Realty North Shore
978-407-0675