There has probably never been a better time for a residential listing like this one. Boasting 15 adaptable rooms, a versatile flexible finished lower level with full bath, and 2.99 lush acres including two additional lots, this Lynnfield estate is tailor-made for anyone working from home, remote schooling or hoping to accommodate extended family.
“So much has changed since I first saw this property in terms of what buyers are looking for,” says J Barrett & Company’s Cricket Sperry, who lists it for $1,949,000. “At this point in history, it is quite desirable to have the ability to establish a compound-like lifestyle by building an adjacent cottage or repurposing some of the home’s many flexible spaces. This is the answer for those consumers in search of space, privacy and flexibility.”
A commanding brick façade and columned portico lead the way into a grand marble foyer with a breathtaking sweeping staircase. The main level is graciously appointed with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and Palladian windows and features formal living and dining rooms and a family room with fireplace and wet bar. The bright white kitchen lends easy access to a sunroom encased in glass and warmed by radiant heat, a screened porch and a naturally landscaped back yard offering a heated gunite pool, new fencing and a cabana. Rounding off this level is a guest room or home office complete with a full bath and separate laundry room. On the second floor, a total of five bedrooms and three full baths include the en suite master enhanced by a fireplace and tremendous walk-in closet with custom shelving.
On a long list of additional enrichments find central air conditioning, fresh interior paint, a new roof and an attached three-car garage with new doors and attic storage. Within minutes to Routes 1, 128 and 95, this home is just a short 20 minute commute into Boston.
“Having the capability to sequester in a home like this right now is huge,” believes Sperry. “There is so much office, living and recreational space that you’ll never feel the need to leave.”
For more information on this remarkable opportunity, or to schedule a private viewing, call Cricket Sperry at 978.578.5446.
AT A GLANCE:
· 15 rooms
· 5+ bedrooms
· 5 baths
· 4,405 square feet
· 2.99 acres
LISTED BY:
· Cricket Sperry
· J Barrett & Co.
· 978.578.5446 · www.jbarrettrealty.com
||||