Established in 1984, C.P. Berry Homes is exclusively focused on developing and building the most luxurious and highest quality living communities and homes on the North Shore. We invite you to visit our newest, most state-of-the-art community - Rolling Green – conveniently located in Topsfield, Massachusetts.
Similar to our other developments - English Commons at Topsfield, Patton Ridge in Hamilton, and Caldwell Farm in Newbury – Rolling Green offers a healthy and social lifestyle for active adults 55+.
Rolling Green, designed with the feel of a traditional New England village, includes open space, walking paths, benches, and a scenic communal pavilion. The community offers a maintenance-free lifestyle where all outdoor care is managed by the association, including snow removal, landscaping, building maintenance and more.
All homes at Rolling Green feature a beautiful first-floor master bedroom suite, a well-appointed chef’s kitchen, fireplaced living room with adjacent dining area, laundry, powder room and access to the attached 2-car garage. An oversize guest bedroom suite, full bathroom and a large open airy loft complete the second floor.
Two home designs are available ranging in size from 2,160 to over 3,000 square feet. All the designs provide for the convenience of first floor living and an outdoor deck with an option for a screened porch or sunroom.
Constructed in the C.P. Berry tradition, homeowners benefit from our fine craftsmanship, quality finishes and energy efficiency, including Energy Star Certification. Buyers can select interior finishes or choose one of our Move-In Ready homes. For a limited time, a $15,000 incentive for options or upgrades is being offered. Home prices start at $685,000.
We invite you to visit Rolling Green at Topsfield. Our sales office and model are constantly sanitized and for your safety and ours, we only allow one customer or couple into a home at a time and adhere to the CDC guidelines for social distancing. Our hours are 9am to 4pm, Tuesday through Sunday. To schedule a private showing, please contact Director of Sales, Mark O’Hara, at 978-807-2954 or CPBerryHomes@Gmail.com .
Make the move to maintenance-free living in 2020 – You will be glad that you did.
At A Glance
Rolling Green at Topsfield,
470 Boston Street,
Topsfield, MA 01983
Sales: 978-807-2954
