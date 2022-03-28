This stately Manchester-by-the-Sea colonial on picturesque School Street leaves absolutely nothing to be desired. From its desirable location to its meticulous tip-to-toe restoration, this early twentieth-century home is guaranteed to take your breath away, promises J Barrett & Company realtor Mandy Sheriff who lists the property for $1,795,000.
“Just a short twelve years ago this lovely residence was literally taken down to its studs and rebuilt with details beyond compare,” she says. “Every renovation was done with intense attention to the quality and preservation of its architectural integrity.”
While it is just steps from downtown, the home is thoughtfully buffered from the road behind beautifully crafted stone walls. Once inside the stunning foyer, a dramatic archway leads to a bright kitchen well-appointed with generous cabinetry, a farmer’s sink, granite counter tops and a center island with seating for four. Should you like your dinners a bit more structured, a proper dining room is undeniably elegant with crown moldings, wainscoting and a built-in china closet. The formal living room just across the hall is sophisticated yet inviting, featuring a beamed ceiling, fireplace and French doors to a mahogany deck. Rounding off this main level is a mudroom with half bath and a delightful sunroom wrapped in windows.
Three bedrooms including one en suite share the second floor along with a home office and a second full bath. It is the upper-most story however, that offers the “best seat in the house” – a truly luxurious, over-sized primary suite enhanced by rich wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and a sumptuous bath with double vanities.
Additional highlights of this very special property include a newer detached two-car garage, a finished basement and a spacious rear yard ready and waiting for the gardening enthusiast. A short stroll to the train and Manchester’s highly esteemed schools, this home is also within minutes of conservation trails and gorgeous Singing Beach.
“They just don’t build houses like this anymore,” says Sheriff. “This is a ‘hassle-free’, ‘turn-key’ home and an exceptional Manchester opportunity.”
To schedule a private viewing, call Mandy Sheriff at 978-985-6907.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bedrooms
· 3 full and 1 half bath
· 3,077 square feet
· $1,795,000
LISTED BY:
· Mandy Sheriff
· J Barrett & Company
· 978-985-6907 · www.jbarrettrealty.com