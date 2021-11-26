This truly breathtaking French Provincial manse in Manchester-by-the-Sea’s fashionable Smith’s Point is sure to be unlike anything you’ve seen before. In fact, J Barrett & Company’s Mandy Sheriff believes it to be one of the most unique styles found on the entire North Shore. A one-of-a-kind offering complete with a striking brick and stucco façade, a masterfully renovated and expanded interior and nearly 2.5 acres including a two-tiered lawn with balustrade, a grand pergola affectionately named “Summer House,” and a reflecting pool — it lists for $3,895,000.
“This is a rare opportunity that brings a blend of old world charm and modern amenities, all the while maintaining the elegance and grandeur of a bygone era,” says the Realtor. “When my sellers bought it back in 2008, it was a much more humble property. They essentially purchased a rough sketch and ultimately created a masterpiece.”
With sophistication and grace driving their vision, the (current) owners quickly got to work adding dentil moldings, raised paneling, intricate ceilings and countless doors connecting to spectacular grounds made for both intimate and large scale entertaining. A thoughtful mix of formal and more casual spaces on the main level include a living room with a wood burning fireplace; a spacious dining room with twin china closets, a gas fireplace and hand-blocked French wallpaper; a family room with custom shelving and a tray ceiling; and a handsome private office complete with bookcases and a wall of windows. Featuring a vaulted ceiling made possible by the removal of a bedroom above, the gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream with bright white cabinetry, professional-grade stainless steel appliances, a center island, an oversized walk-in pantry and a spacious breakfast nook.
A generous bonus room sits above the recently added three-car garage, sharing space with a bedroom/exercise room as well as four en suite bedrooms. The primary suite is truly spectacular, boasting a coffered ceiling, fireplace, generous closets, a Juliette balcony and a spa-like bath with jetted tub, separate shower and radiant heat.
On a long list of additional amenities, find updated systems, new windows, an irrigation system, recessed and designer lighting, hardwood floors and a convenient first floor mudroom.
“The really remarkable thing about this property is that despite its vintage and its elegant style, it is not the relic that it once was,” says Sheriff. “While all of the renovations were made in the context of its 1930s roots, it is a very practical and livable home designed for the most discerning of buyers,” says Sheriff.
To schedule a private showing of this notable home, call Mandy Sheriff at 978-985-6907.