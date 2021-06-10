Despite its commanding façade and museum-like interior finishes, this 1895 historically significant Colonial Revival in Manchester-by-the-Sea lives comfortably, thanks to thoughtfully sized and well situated rooms. That being said, “Apple Trees” (aptly named for the countless fruit trees that surround it) is irrefutably one of the grandest estates to grace Cape Ann. Marketed by J Barrett & Company’s Holly Fabyan and Paula Polo-Filias, it lists for $3,330,000.
Four 19’ 4” Corinthian columns adorning the entrance usher visitors into a stunning 32’ long foyer with intricate dental moldings, hand-painted wallpaper and a jaw-dropping flying staircase enhanced by baroque woodworking and three repeating balustrades with an ocean swell design. The wide open living room and blended library are heightened by French doors, built-in window seats and ornate fireplace mantels flanked by leaded glass cabinetry. Ideally suited for the consummate entertainer, the large formal dining room which doubles as a music room is absolutely exquisite with intricate glass china closets, a wood burning fireplace and raised paneling.
A classic butler’s pantry complete with a prep sink and ample storage leads to the updated kitchen boasting gleaming white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a center island with gas cooktop, the home’s original cast iron stove, and a generous dining area with access to the back deck. Rounding off this main level is a convenient half bath & mudroom, a “secret” powder room tucked under the staircase and a beautiful family room with arched windows, fireplace, window seating and ample shelving on which to display your most treasured memorabilia.
Sharing the second floor are a Jack & Jill bath and three bedrooms including the gorgeous primary suite featuring a sitting room with fireplace, a spa-like bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower, a Juliette balcony and a 30’ long sleeping porch overlooking the formal gardens below. Three more bedrooms and a full bath are found on the third level.
While the list is a long one, some additional amenities include a meticulously manicured 3+ acre lot, updated systems, a detached two-car garage, a roof top widow’s walk and a legal two bedroom apartment complete with a proper living/dining room, full kitchen, laundry and one and a half baths.
“The best thing about this sophisticated, sun-filled house is that despite its grandeur, it lives quite small. Every room is fully utilized and provides comfortable living for today’s lifestyle. It would be very easy to take anyone of its rooms and make it as cozy as you want,” says Fabyan. “That said, with its fine details and exterior symmetry, 6 Jersey Lane really is something to feast your eyes upon.”
For more information on this superior offering, call Holly Fabyan at 508-843-0678 or Paula Polo-Filias at 978-479-0157.
AT A GLANCE:
· 7 bedrooms
· 4 full and 3 partial baths
· 7,863 square feet
· 3.19 acres
· $3,330,000
LISTED BY:
· Holly Fabyan, 508-843-0678
· Paula Polo-Filias, 978-479-0157
· J Barrett & Company
||||