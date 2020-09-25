Seemingly torn from the pages of a storybook, this majestic Manchester-By-The-Sea manor on nearly six acres has all the components of a true fairy tale including a regal marble ballroom. Reminiscent of the opulent manses built at the turn of the century, this breathtaking home is abounding with rich architectural details, exquisite oak flooring, crown moldings, coffered ceilings and walls of French doors and windows overflowing with natural light.
“Privacy, tranquility, luxury and functionality, this is a stately property that has it all,” says J Barrett & Company’s Melissa Dias-Lopes, who lists it for $3,750,000. “From the moment you walk through the front door, you know this is extraordinary.”
A dramatic foyer with a sweeping staircase and soaring two-story ceiling ushers you into what the Realtor refers to as the “heart of the home” — a chef’s kitchen complete with top-of-the-line appliances, marble counter tops, a butler’s pantry, a large center island with farmer’s sink, and a family room featuring a fireplace, built-in cupboards, and an interior balcony above. Well-suited for the most elegant of dinner parties, the dining room with decorative wainscoting offers easy access to the kitchen, a paved patio, and a gunite pool. This level also includes a richly paneled home office, a cozy library with fireplace and custom shelving, a formal living room, two guest bedrooms and a spa-like bath with sunken tub.
A grand master suite with fireplace on the second floor is simply lavish with dormered windows and a marble bath with a free-standing soaking tub and an over-sized seamless shower. Sharing this floor are two more bedrooms, a full bath with double vanity, and a convenient laundry room. Just above, there is a sprawling bonus room.
An astonishing lower level brings a generous two-bedroom in-law apartment, a 2,000 bottle wine cellar, and a handsome game room with a wet bar and fireplace. On a very long list of extras, find garage parking for five, professional landscaping with decorative fountains and stonework, a tennis court, a greenhouse with electricity, and a newer 12-zone heating and cooling system.
“I have a very motivated seller who is ready to consider all reasonable offers,” says Dias-Lopes. “Additionally,” adds the Realtor, “there is an abutting 6.923 acre sub-dividable buildable lot that is open for negotiations.”
For more information on this remarkable property, or to schedule a private viewing, call Melissa Dias-Lopes at 617-835-2394.
AT A GLANCE:
8-plus bedrooms
6 full and 3 half baths
11,000 square feet
5.9 acres
$3,750,000
LISTED BY:
Melissa Dias-Lopes
J Barrett & Company
617-835-2394