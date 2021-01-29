You may think you know what living in Old Town Marblehead would be like, but perhaps it is time to think again. Quite the contrary to the often congested yet always charming homes neatly tucked away on small lots with little to no parking, this commanding 1713 antique boasts more than 4,400 square feet of living space, deeded spots for four cars and a versatility rarely found in this quaint community.
“This is a very cool offering in terms of real estate,” believes J Barrett Realtor Nancy Peterson, who lists the property along with Stephanie Moio. “Not only is it attractive, but it comes with an interesting history, a large yard and a very flexible one-bedroom legal apartment on the third floor ideal for guests, in-laws or an income generating rental or Airbnb."
Despite its redecorated and updated interior, this special home, which was split into tenements with space for four families in the 1800s, still has old bread ovens and range hooks that can be found in several of the fireplaces.
Other striking period details include a traditional clapboard exterior, refinished wide pine floors, exposed beams, fireplaces in almost every room, and intriguing secret passageways on the second story.
Reconfigured for easy entertaining, a bright and airy family room with sky-lit vaulted ceilings, French doors, generous windows and built-in bookshelves flows effortlessly into a lovely kitchen boasting bright white cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and the home’s original brick oven. A butler’s pantry with prep sink serves as the segue to elegant formal dining and living rooms enriched by wood burning fireplaces, crown moldings and decorative wainscoting. A generous library with walls of custom shelving and a convenient laundry room round off this main level.
Spanning the second and third floors, find a total of six adaptable bedrooms including the master suite and the aforementioned apartment complete with a kitchen, a spacious living room, a full bath and laundry, and a separate entrance.
While the home itself is remarkable in its own right, the property on which it sits is equally impressive. In addition to the invaluable parking, outdoor bonuses include a large yard that has been transformed into a hockey rink by its current and previous owners each winter and terraced gardens across the street. Located in the heart of downtown and less than a half mile to the beach, this special offering is within steps of fine dining, eclectic shopping and Marblehead’s scenic harbor.
“An antique like this that is practical for modern living is a true rarity,” says Peterson. “It is an absolutely magical space.”
Listed for $1,595,000, this home is shown by appointment. For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, call Nancy Peterson at 508-284-0883 or Stephanie Moio at 781-254-9091.
AT A GLANCE:
6 bedrooms
3 full and 1 partial bath
4,490 square feet
$1,595,000
LISTED BY:
Stephanie Moio, 781-254-9091
Nancy Peterson, 508-284-0883
J Barrett & Company
