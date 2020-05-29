Just in time for the spring market, William Raveis’s Melinda Fields alongside of acclaimed local developer Joe Higgins of JFH Contracting LLC, is happy to announce the long-anticipated launch of “Olde Glory Way” in Merrimac – the area’s latest answer to easy, low-maintenance 55+ living.
Coming in the spring of 2020, the proposed pet-friendly community will consist of ten, 1,800 square foot townhouses. Starting at $469,900, each two-bedroom unit will offer two and a half tiled baths, front-to-back living/dining areas with hardwood flooring and decorative crown moldings, generous second floor studies, and first floor master suites complete with walk-in closets, double sinks, and convenient washer & dryer hookups in the master bath. Large designer kitchens featuring bright white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and center islands will be wide open to ensure the host and/or hostess are never far from their party. Additional highlights will include recessed lighting, full basements, one-car garages, Trex decks, and a one-year builder’s warranty.
“Buyers in this age group are looking to simplify their lives by downsizing but at the same time, they don’t want to sacrifice space or quality,” says Fields. “It is really all about making life as carefree as possible in a wonderful location. To be able to live just minutes from downtown Newburyport, major routes and the ocean is fabulous in itself, but to be able to do it affordably and elegantly makes it all that much better. People want to be close to their kids and live independently with the ability to age in place. Look no more! ‘Olde Glory Way’, like its predecessor Freedom Way, will allow for all of that.”
Private showings begin Saturday, May 30th. with additional showings on Sunday, May 31st.
For more information, as well as details on great pre-construction pricing, call Melinda Fields at 978-360-3208.
AT A GLANCE:
· 2 bedrooms
· 2 full and 1 half bath
· One-car garage
· 1,800 square feet
· Starting at $469,900
LISTED BY:
· Melinda Fields
· William Raveis Realty
· 978-360-3208 · www.MelindaFields.com
