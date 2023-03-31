Even in the best of times, buying or selling your home can be a daunting job. Add some volatility, higher interest rates, and a shortage of inventory, and that task becomes even more difficult. If you are considering stepping into the market, Dan Fox of MerryFox Realty recommends taking the time to take the following factors into account.
“People always ask me, ‘Is it a good time to sell?’ I tell them that home values are staying steady and holding value so if you are ready to sell, it’s a great time to cash out and make your next purchase. Demand is significantly greater than the supply, which is keeping prices steady despite the higher interest rates, says Fox.
“Then of course, there is the question ‘Is it a good time to buy?’ My response to that is ‘yes’ because historically prices rise in the long term and you need to be in the market to take advantage of this trend. I am always of the opinion that buying is better than renting. Despite higher rates, you need to look long term and realize you can refinance in the future, and you need to be opportunistic in taking advantage of dips in rates as well as making an informed decision about the property you are buying. Not only do you have to love the house, but other factors include how long will you live there, does it have expansion possibilities, could you rent it out in the future, etc.
“Another frequent question is, ‘What should I look for in an agent / broker?’ Buyers and sellers don’t realize that getting the accepted offer is only part of the key to a successful real estate transaction. Holding that deal together is the other half,” he says.
“Here at MerryFox Realty, we have a reputation for doing just that. When issues arise, creative problem solving takes years of experience, of which we have over 30 years. It is so important to have an agent that understands the local market and one that has relationships with other agents, lawyers, and service providers in the area. If an issue comes up at inspection, you need a seasoned, local agent who has the connections to get professionals in to give solutions to the problems immediately. Timing is everything.
“The other thing to ask yourself when choosing a listing agent is ‘How will they successfully market my home?’ Real estate marketing is about more than just getting your property seen. The key to a successful sale is accurate pricing, presentation, and finding the right buyer. MerryFox has professional staging, photography, brochures, video, and marketing. We will present your property in the best light to the right buyer and at the right price.”
While there are many real estate firms from which to choose, Fox believes that there are countless advantages to choosing a smaller, boutique-style agency. “MerryFox holds the distinction of having handled more average annual sales per agent than other offices in the area. What this means for you is that we have the knowledge and the experience that allows us to spend more time on you and less time on the process.”
