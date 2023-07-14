In the real estate world, the promise of new construction is always exciting, though very few realize the intricacy of the process behind it. At MerryFox Realty, President Dan Fox along with his team of seasoned professionals understands exactly what is needed to take a plan from conception to completion.
“When we commit to a project, we strategize with the developer from the get-go,” he says. “By putting together an in-depth data analysis we can determine target market, demand, customer profile, pricing and competition. From there we assist with layouts, finishes, amenities, professional renderings and all legal documents.”
Once the “pre-sale” due diligence is complete Fox explains, the “sales and marketing” piece shifts into high gear. It is here where MerryFox assists with branding, lead generation and vigorous marketing including print and digital advertising, social media, email blasts and web development. “Sales” is the final segment of this phase, focusing on pre-sale presentations, advanced reservations and Purchase and Sale where they see the buyer straight through to occupancy.
Examples of the company’s successful journey from “idea to ideal” include “BRIX”, a 110,000 square foot mixed-use development in Salem. In the first three months, 65% of the 61 units were pre-sold. Most recent, MerryFox represented the conversion of the old Gerry School in Marblehead. All eight of “The Eldridge’s” luxury townhomes were sold prior to completion and yielded the highest price for non-waterfront condominiums ever in the history of the town.
Despite these victories, Dan Fox is never one to rest on his laurels. Amongst MerryFox’s upcoming projects find the redevelopment of 275 Lafayette Street in Salem – two buildings including a former church, with five residential units each. Completion is expected by fall 2024. Another condominium development is being proposed for the ex-senior center at 5 Broad Street in Salem.
“With every project being different and exciting in its own way, we are able to use the experiences gained to help us focus on different buyers, amenities and programs. We understand the market and we know how to best integrate these new residences into our local cities and towns,” says Fox. “We have a proven track record that shows that on the North Shore, we are the best at working from the ground up.”
For more information on buying and selling new and existing property, call Dan Fox at 978-808-8064.
AT A GLANCE:
· MerryFox Realty
· 224 Derby Street, Salem
· 978-740-0008
· Dan Fox, President 978-808-8064
· www.merryfox realty.com