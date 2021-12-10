Situated atop a 24-foot bluff on a half-acre lot in the seaside village of Beverly Farms, this meticulous home is the perfect combination of streamlined Mid-Century Modern design and 21st century convenience and style. Presented by J Barrett & Company’s broker/home owner Ted Richard, it lists for $850,000.
“As a Realtor, I see an awful lot of properties and although my wife and I were not in the market, this house spoke to us with its interesting multi-level layout and great bones,” says Richard. “We were instantly smitten by its ‘Jetsons meets the Brady Bunch’ cool vibe.”
From the curb, passersby are sure to take note of the handsome brick and clapboard façade. Once inside, a spacious foyer with half bath ushers you up a short staircase and into a thoughtfully wide-open main level enhanced by matte hardwood flooring, a fireplace, “show-stopping” metallic grass cloth wallpaper and a tremendous southern-facing bay window. Both stunning and functional, this living room and recently custom designed kitchen space features quartz soapstone countertops, a floating waterfall dining bar with pendant lighting, wired metro acrylic cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances including a six-burner gas stove, and a separate dining area.
A few more steps lead the way up to three bedrooms (one of which is currently used as a home office) including a primary en-suite boasting a large custom walk-in closet. A second full bath with updated fixtures and lighting completes this floor. Additionally, the finished lower level offers a tremendous amount of recreational, entertaining and storage space.
On a long list of amenities find an attached over-sized garage, a whole house generator, a freshly painted interior, original cast iron baseboards for maximum warmth, a concrete patio overlooking the stunningly landscaped yard, and newer siding, roof, Anderson windows, insulation, heating and central air conditioning.
“There is nothing not to love about this property,” says Richard. “The added bonus of a membership to private West Beach only adds to the great sense of community that you’d be hard pressed to find anywhere else.”
An open house is planned for Saturday from 11:30 to 1 at 189 Hart Street. For more information, call Ted Richard at 978-921-1117.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bed rooms
· 2 full and 1 half bath
· 2,108 square feet
· $850,000
· LISTED BY:
· Ted Richard
· J Barrett & Company
· 978-921-1117 · www.jbarrettrealty.com