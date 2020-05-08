Designed for the home buyer with a discriminating pallet, this extraordinary Middleton Colonial with contemporary flair is guaranteed to make that “stay at home order” more of a treat than an inconvenience. Complete with a five bedroom septic system, three separate staircases, a home theater, a three-car garage, a heated pool, and a sprawling in-law apartment with separate entrance, this home is the perfect combination of luxury and functionality. Presented by J Barrett & Company’s Melissa Dias- Lopes, it is newly listed for $1,649,000.
Boasting a cul de sac location and set on nearly an acre of land, the home’s commanding façade leads the way to a truly spectacular foyer enriched by a floating bridal staircase and gleaming wood floors. On either side of this entryway, find formal living and dining rooms enhanced by over-sized windows, architectural columns, and decorative wainscoting, moldings and trims. French doors open to an amazing chef’s kitchen offering stainless steel appliances, sleek white cabinetry, glass tiling, and a center island with a quartz waterfall counter top. An adjacent dining area overlooks a large sunlit family room complete with custom shelving with built-in gas fireplace, recessed lighting, and double French doors to a generous deck.
The substantial second level is host to four spacious bedrooms, two spa-inspired baths, a laundry room, a home office, and an elegant master suite with gas fireplace, His & Hers walk-in closets with custom dressers and shelving, and a marble bath with double sinks, a jetted soaking tub and a large glass shower. Rounding off this floor is the aforementioned one-bedroom guest suite – a remarkable space featuring a fully applianced kitchen with dining nook, a living room, a full bath, laundry hook-up, and a three-season porch.
On the lowermost level, the home theater is enhanced by built-in seating for viewing, designer lighting, a tremendous custom bar, and doors to the beautiful “resort-like” backyard with in-ground pool.
“Summer days will surely be enjoyed here,” says Dias-Lopes. “This is a home that is modern yet timeless.”
AT A GLANCE:
· 6 bedrooms
· 4 full and 2 half baths
· 6,068 square feet
· $1,649,000
