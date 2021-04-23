Sited on over six bucolic acres in an executive Middleton neighborhood, the breathtaking Bray Wilkins Estate boasts a two-story barn with two stables, a two-room office/studio/workshop with wood burning stove, an updated century’s old two-bedroom home said to be the first residential dwelling in town; and a 14-room Custom built colonial style home assured to take your breath away. Proudly presented by J Barrett’s Maria Salzillo, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is listed for $1,749,900.
“This remarkable compound is ready made for the buyer with discriminating taste,” says the Realtor. “Whether you are an equestrian enthusiast, an entrepreneur searching for office space, or someone looking for an in-law, au pair or teen suite situation, this is an ideal offering.”
Despite its young age, this already spectacular property has seen significant updates. In just the past few years, the inspired second owner added a jaw-dropping family room with walls of windows and a wood burning fireplace, installed hand-made raked pine flooring, created a wine cellar with a private entry, exposed brick and whiskey barrels with hammered metal accents, repurposed the original dining room into a stunning library with built-in shelving and ceiling sconces, replaced bathroom vanities with refurbished antique pieces, and transformed the interior with museum quality finishes.
In addition to the aforementioned rooms, the first floor features a grand two-story foyer, a great room with a custom media cabinet and a fireplace with an intricately carved mantel, a formal dining room with an ornate fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen well-equipped with upscale appliances, abundant cherry cabinetry, a wet bar with wine chiller and an extra-large center island. Rounding off this level is an office, a generous bedroom suite with a sitting area, a dressing room with walk-in closet, an adjoining laundry room, and a sumptuous bath with over-sized shower and built-in soaking tub.
Ascend the stairs to a second primary en suite, two more bedrooms with walk in closets and full baths, a third bedroom, and access to a walk up third floor attic with room for expansion. For even more living space, the finished walk-out lower level is complete with a full bath and rough plumbed for a kitchen or wet bar — great for an optional playroom, exercise room or extended family set-up.
Also on the home’s long list of amenities, find a four to five car garage, two patios (one trellised) and a deck, central air and vac, a security system, professional landscaping and private walking trails to Boxford State Forest.
“My seller bought this property for its intrigue and privacy and then he took it to a whole other level,” says Salzillo. “You would be hard pressed to find anything quite as unique as this on the local market today.”
For more information, or to schedule a showing, call Maria Salzillo at 508-527-6910.
AT A GLANCE:
14 rooms
5 bedrooms
4 full and two half baths
7,038 square feet
$1,749,900
LISTED BY:
Maria Salzillo
J Barrett & Company
508-527-6910
