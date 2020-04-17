New construction in the heart of bucolic Rowley

Who doesn’t love new construction? Set on approximately one-acre wooded lot in the highly desirable town of Rowley, this commanding center entrance colonial is a breath of fresh air. Complete with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and generous versatile rooms ideal for entertaining, it debuts on the market for $699,900.
“This is a beautiful new home with terrific wooded views and outdoor spaces to enjoy as the weather gets warmer,” says listing broker John McCarthy of Rowley Realty.
A welcoming front entry ushers you into a classic yet open layout with nine foot ceilings, large windows, and gleaming hardwood floors. On either side of the foyer, find formal living and dining rooms spacious enough for large gatherings and holiday celebrations. For more leisurely enjoyment, a sprawling family room with cathedral ceiling boasts a gas fireplace and an oversized picture window.
Even the most timid of cooks will relish preparing meals in the adjacent gourmet kitchen. Well equipped with stainless steel appliances, bright white cabinets and granite counter tops, it also features a custom curved island with integrated beverage cooler, walk in pantry and easy access to a backyard-facing, maintenance-free composite deck. Rounding off this level is a separate laundry room and half bath with shiplap walls.
Three big bedrooms with hardwood floors including an en suite master with double vanity, share the second story with an additional full bath. Additional features include a two-car garage, a walk-up attic, and a walk-out basement offer loads of storage as well as the possibility of added living space, should there be the need. While this rural property affords a tremendous amount of privacy, it is merely minutes from local beaches, Routes 1 and 95, and the commuter rail.
For more information on this special offering, call John McCarthy at 978-835-2573. For additional photos, visit www.rowleyrealestate.com .
AT A GLANCE:
· 3 bedrooms
· 2.5 baths
· Approximately 2,500 square feet
· $699,900
LISTED BY:
· John McCarthy
· Rowley Realty
· 978-835-2573 (cell)
· 978-948-2758 (office)
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.