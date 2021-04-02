This could be your once in a lifetime opportunity – to create a new, luxurious home overlooking a scenic pond and the 15th fairway, at the exclusive Ipswich Country Club. Local builder, C.P. Berry Homes of Danvers, is offering a complete turn-key buying experience for the discriminating buyer. This is your opportunity to be involved in every aspect of the building process, from designing the interior of the home, to specifying interior finishes to choosing your favorite landscape plantings. C.P. Berry Homes built the majority of the homes within the Club and has the experience and the reputation to provide you with a superbly built home and an exciting home-building quest.
The custom-designed Prestwick home planned for the 14,098 square foot lot is a three-bedroom home offering approximately 3,000 square feet on the first and second floors, plus an additional 1,400 square feet on the finished, walk-out, lower level. From the outside, the multiple roof lines, octagonal breakfast room, large windows, oversized sliding glass doors, full length maintenance-free deck, and a low-maintenance, architecturally appealing roof, make for a spectacular drive by.
Like many of the homes built by C.P. Berry within the gates of the Ipswich Country Club, the double front doors of the Prestwick open to a stunning great room, including a marble-faced gas fireplace, built-in bookcases, and 12-foot-high windows. Also on the first floor, you’ll find a very comfortable Master Suite with walk-in closets and a luxuriously appointed Master Bath. Adjacent to the gourmet kitchen is a cozy octagonal breakfast nook, dining room, laundry room and a powder room. The second floor includes two bedrooms with a full bath and an open office/loft.
With approximately 4,300 square feet in total, there is plenty of room to accommodate all your dreams. The home is fully customizable with the potential of a billiard room, family room, exercise room, an extra bedroom, a wine cellar…just a few of the endless possibilities.
The Prestwick is brought to you by the award-winning C.P. Berry Homes. Don’t miss the chance to learn more about this special opportunity to build the home of your dreams at the Ipswich Country Club. Other lots and home designs are also available, both at the Country Club and elsewhere on the North Shore. Call broker Mark O’Hara of C.P. Berry Homes/Berry Properties today at 978-807-2954 cell.
At A Glance
Ipswich Country Club Homes by C.P. Berry Homes
9 Long Ridge Lane, Ipswich, MA
The Prestwick - $1,494,200
Ø 4,400 square feet
Ø 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths
Ø First floor master suite
Ø Attached 3-car garage
Listed by:
C.P. Berry Homes / Berry Properties
Mark O’Hara, Listing Broker
978-807-2954 direct
