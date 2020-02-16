A city once recognized pretty much for its history and lore alone, Salem has in recent years become THE residential hot spot on the North Shore. Affording single and multi-family homes, sleek condominium conversions and just about everything in between, the choices have been plentiful. However, not until now have home buyers had an opportunity quite like this.
A high-end condominium community with an “ultra-urban” flair, “BRIX” will offer 61 one, two and three bedroom units including three heightened penthouses. Sales by MerryFox Realty of Salem and marketing by Charlesgate Realty Group of Boston, this very exciting venture is a collaboration by Boston/Cambridge developers Paul Ognibene of Urban Spaces, LLC and Merrill Diamond of Diamond Sinacori, LLC.
“When we heard three years ago that the city of Salem had a vacant court house on centrally located Washington Street, we just knew we had to take a look,” said Diamond. “We were struck on how beautiful the spot was and how close it was to Boston. We had this immediate sense that this was a true hidden gem.”
Taking their cues from the residential architecture in the downtown area, the pair decided on a traditional brick exterior with an amplified transitional feel. Plans for the interior include an unexpected two-story lobby with elevator, a full service concierge desk, and a beautiful terrace with fire pit, gas grills, and soft seating.
Residents will also enjoy a gym, a club room with fireplace, underground parking, dedicated storage, bike racks, electric car charging posts, and even a dog washing station.
Designed for spacious and efficient city living, all units regardless of floor plan will boast high-end designer finishes, well-appointed kitchens with top-of-the-line Bosch appliances, and hardwood flooring throughout. These single-level homes will range from 815 to 1,700 square feet and offer either one and a half or two luxurious baths.
“We specialize in properties with an urban appeal and Salem certainly fits that profile with its interesting downtown and proximity to the train,” says Ognibene. “We are excited to present a community that will appeal to all different price ranges and age groups.”
A formal launch is expected to be rolled out in early May of this year. In the meantime, should you like more information, call listing brokers Betsy Merry 508-641-6241 or Dan Fox at 978-808-8064.
“This transformation has been highly anticipated for such a long time. From millennials to empty nesters, everyone is so enthusiastic about the prospect of enlivening this part of Washington Street,” says Merry. “We are bringing Boston-style luxury to the heart of cosmopolitan Salem. This will be a crown jewel for the North Shore.”
AT A GLANCE:
· 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units
· 1.5 to 2 full baths
· 850 to 1,700 square feet
· Pricing TBA
LISTED BY:
· MerryFox Realty
· Betsy Merry, 508-641-6241
· Dan Fox, 978-808-8064
