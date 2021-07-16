If you have been considering downsizing, but are reluctant to sacrifice quality, space or convenience, the North Shore’s newest community could be the answer to your prayers. Conveniently located just off of Route 114 in Middleton, here you will enjoy a tranquil setting set alongside a vibrant community . Blu Haven’s 45 luxury townhomes will offer top-of-the-line finishes, generous open floor plans, professionally landscaped lots, and the low-maintenance will cater to buyers 55+.
Designed by a nationally recognized, award-winning architect, built by DiBiase Homes, a local, multigenerational family-owned development team and marketed by Matt Aranson & Susan McLaren of Compass, Blu Haven is simply unique.
Buyers will have their choice of three layouts offering welcoming entryways, beautiful light, private outdoor space and are perfectly sized between 2,538 and 2,744 square feet. Each townhome includes two gracious bedrooms, two and a half baths, expansive lofts and additional office, guest or gym space. Modern conveniences include over-sized garages with fashionable barn doors, vaulted ceilings and a spacious lower level with the option to finish.
Whether you select The Laurel, The Magnolia or The Willow, expect to find expansive first-floor primary suites complete with walk-in closets, double vanities and laundry rooms; high-end kitchens with stainless steel appliances, designer quartz counter tops and open dining areas; powder rooms; cozy offices/dens; attractive entertaining spaces with high ceilings and fireplaces; and second floor en suite bedrooms. These stunning residences will range from $800,000 to $1,000,000
Though the homes are not yet completed, 25% of the residences in initial Phases are already reserved. Expected delivery of Phase 1 is as soon as Fall/Winter of this year, so those looking for an imminent move are urged to act quickly. Phases 2 and 3 will follow into 2022. Interested parties are invited to take a hard hat tour after which they may visit the sales trailer to view a vast selection of customizable countertops, cabinets, flooring options.
Don’t wait! Now is the time for customization!
To schedule a visit, call 207-252-6771 or visit www.bluhaven.com for additional information.
AT A GLANCE:
· 2 bedrooms
· 2.5 baths
· 2,538 - 2,744 square feet
· $800,000 - $1,000,000+
BUILT BY:
DiBiase Homes
MARKETED BY:
Compass
207-252-6771
DESIGNED BY:
Lead Architect, Gary Snider
BSB Design
