Enjoy endless sunrises and moonrises over Sandy Bay from your own private oceanfront retreat. 123 Granite Street in Rockport has operated for years as a successful Inn but accord- ing to listing agent Martha Anger of Engel & Völkers By The Sea, it is ready for transformation into a stun- ning private home by a dis- cerning buyer.
“This is a unique opportunity for someone to bring their vision and their design choices and turn it into a spectacular single family. In fact,” she points out, “there are significant multi- million dollar homes on either side that were once much smaller houses so the location clearly lends itself to this type of investment.”
Currently, this nine room colonial-style guest house features two bedrooms and a laundry on the first floor, three bedrooms with ocean facing decks on the second floor, one large bedroom on the third floor that spans the width of the house, and another two on the lower level. All bedrooms have private full baths. Those with an affinity for antique homes are sure
Enjoy all that nature has to offer on the private deck.
Those with an affinity for antique homes are sure to appreciate the period details throughout, such as solid wood doors, wood work and trim.
Ideally situated just over a half mile from coveted Back Beach, this property is also an easy stroll into town where you will find charming shops, fine dining and the infamous Shalin Liu Performance Center.
“Once the right idea is devised and all the plans are put together, this will inevitably be a true piece of paradise,” says Anger. “With sun rises and moon rises every day and night, you can’t help but fall in love with the location alone.”
Exclusively marketed at $1,799,000, this rare offering is shown by appointment. For more information, or to schedule a viewing, call Martha Anger at 781-727- 4547. For additional photos, go to MarthaAnger.com.
AT A GLANCE
9 rooms
8 bedrooms
8 baths
2,795 square feet .68 acres $1,799,000
LISTED BY
Martha Anger
Engel & Völkers By
the Sea
781-727-4547
