This mid-century waterfront contemporary sited at the end of Prides Crossing’s enviable Paine Avenue is quite unlike anything you’ve seen in New England, believes listing agent Alle Cutler of J Barrett & Company. Designed in the 1950s by renowned architect John Lawrence as a weekend retreat, it has served its current owner year-round for the past 20 years. Jetting out over the water to offer panoramic 180-degree vistas of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Marblehead, Salem Sound and beyond from every room, this home gives the illusion of being suspended in mid-air.
“This very special single-level house feels like an actual treehouse on the ocean,” says the Realtor. “The best way I can describe this elevated home is ‘Malibu Beach meets Boston’s Gold Coast.’ It is a gem that affords an unparalleled privacy and a beach lifestyle most can only dream about.”
While it boasts accessibility and convenience to major routes, public transportation and shopping, the property edged by seagrass-covered sand dunes and lush vegetation feels refreshingly remote. A flight of stairs leads to a sweeping living space perfect for entertaining or quiet evenings at home. Generous in size and sleek in design, the living room features gleaming hardwood floors, an architecturally distinct fireplace set in concrete, an attractive wood ceiling and French doors to an oversized seaside deck. An easy flow brings you and your guests to a wide open kitchen/dining area complete with a center island with ample seating, a pantry and access to a second deck heightened by a hot tub.
Rounding off this astounding home is a laundry with utility sink, a home office with built-in bookcases, three full baths and four bedrooms, including a tremendous master suite with huge closets and three walls of windows with breathtaking views. On a long list of additional highlights, find a detached garage, a tennis court, a mooring, an outdoor shower and a private path to coveted West Beach. Sited on more than 2 acres, this unique offering abuts Rock Marge Estate and 18 acres of protected conservation land.
“This is one of those rare places that as soon as you arrive, you never want to leave,” says Cutler. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime property.”
Listed for $3,950,000, this home is shown by appointment only. For more information, or to schedule a viewing, call Alle Cutler at 978-767-5468.
AT A GLANCE:
7 rooms
4 bedrooms
Full baths
2,226 square feet
$3,950,000
LISTED BY:
Alle Cutler
J Barrett & Company
978-767-5468
