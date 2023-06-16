For more than 150 years, this seaside beauty has overseen the ebb and flow of the Atlantic Ocean from its prominent seat in Rockport’s enviable South End. Boasting a classic clapboard and stone façade, electric privacy gates and award-winning perennial gardens, the home captivates you the moment you arrive at the circular pea stone drive, says Coldwell Banker listing agent Scott Smith.
“The sights and sounds of the ocean are present from every vantage point. Whether entertaining or relaxing, this thoughtfully and authentically restored residence is guaranteed to take your breath away,” says the Realtor. “Overlooking Pebble Beach straight through to Cape Hedge and Long Beaches, this house affords countless ways to get out and enjoy the water.”
A wide and convivial front porch ushers guests into a foyer characteristic of the grand summer homes of yesteryear. On this main level, expect to see an intimate home office and a grand living room with custom built-ins, beamed ceiling and walls of windows with programmable retractable shades. “The views from the living room are very special,” says Smith. “The sellers love watching Mother Nature go through all her amazing feats daily while snug inside.” The ocean-facing kitchen is an absolute dream with generous shaker cabinets, sea foam green granite counter tops, top-of-the-line Wolf and SubZero stainless steel appliances, multiple skylights and a large center island with gas cooktop and ample seating. The adjoining dining area sports a wood burning fireplace, floor-to-ceiling cupboards, and French doors to an absolutely sprawling deck showcasing various seating and dining areas as well as a “service bar” outfitted with wine cooler, ice maker, sink and dishwasher.
Back inside and up the stairs, find a primary suite the likes of which you’ve surely not seen before. This massive space wrapped in glass for optimal water views offers a custom designed walk-in closet, multiple ceiling fans and a sumptuous bath with double sinks, soaking tub, steam shower and radiant heated floors. Three guest bedrooms, two baths and a laundry room round off this level while two more bedrooms and a shared bath provide even more accommodations on the third floor.
Should you need room for an au pair, teen or in-law perhaps, a walk-out lower level features a fully equipped kitchen, living area and sleeping space. Additional highlights of this masterfully renovated residence include “smart home” technology throughout, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, mini-splits on the first and second levels, solar generators and roof panels, irrigation system, and a one-car detached stone garage with storage loft.
“Whoever is lucky enough to purchase this property can rest assured that absolutely ‘zero’ work needs to be done,” says Smith. “In my 18 years in this business I can honestly say that this is one of, if not THE most magical properties I have ever seen.”
This very special offering is listed for $5,200,000. For more information, or to schedule a private showing, call Scott Smith at 617-750-2793.
AT A GLANCE:
· 6 bedrooms
· 5 full and 1 half bath
· 4,008 square feet
· Circa 1870
· $5,200,000
LISTED BY:
· Scott Smith
· Coldwell Banker Realty
· 617-750-2793