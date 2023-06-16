Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.