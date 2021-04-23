This charming early 1900s home in Rowley has been passed down through generations of the same family. However, do not let its longevity fool you for this beautifully updated three-bedroom has been thoughtfully tailored for today’s contemporary lifestyle. New to market, it is listed for $512,000 by Nell Johanson of LUX Realty North Shore.
“This property has been lovingly cared for over the years and it shows in every room,” says Johanson. “Its quiet neighborhood and convenient location minutes to Route 133 help to complete the package.”
A welcoming foyer enhanced by a fireplace with brick surround and gleaming wood floors also serves well as a quaint sitting room. Two small steps to the right take you to the newer part of this home — a stunning addition constructed just a few years ago. The wide open kitchen is an entertainer’s dream with a dramatic cathedral ceiling with recessed lighting, walls of wood and glass-fronted cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a large center island with storage, a chic overhead fixture and ample seating. An uninterrupted flow leads to a family room complete with ceiling fan and sliders to a maintenance-free TREX deck. Rounding off this level is a dining room, a guest bedroom or home office, a full bath and a delightful screened porch.
Upstairs, find two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, a tremendous walk-in closet with track lighting and a shared bath with bead board accents and a sky light.
Additional highlights of this property include a mix of hardwood and bamboo flooring; a large flat yard of nearly an acre, a detached garage with three attached sheds, an unfinished basement for storage, a newly installed gas furnace and a newer roof.
Open houses at 19 Hammond St., Rowley are planned for Friday, April 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 24, from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 25, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. No appointments needed. For more information, call Nell Johanson at 978-314-0621.
AT A GLANCE:
3 bedrooms
2 full baths
Detached garage
$512,000
LISTED BY:
Nell Johanson, “of The Pizzo Johanson Team”
LUX Realty North Shore
978-314-0621
