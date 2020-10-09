This early nineteenth century icon sited in the heart of Rockport’s Dock Square, has been completely renovated and remastered by its current owner. Truly exceptional for its design, notability and the endless possibilities it presents, the property includes a retail space on the street level and a 1,200 square foot three-bedroom residence on the upper two floors.
“This home is filled with original historic features and materials such as 1812 wide pine flooring and exposed wood beams, yet it has been thoroughly updated to today’s standards,” says Martha Anger of Engel & Völkers By The Sea, who lists it for $998,000. “The antique nature of the building coupled with its ocean, beach and downtown views from every room only add to the energy of its central location. From here you can walk to the beach, to Bearskin Neck or to the train to ride into Boston.”
The restoration of the home began with the reconfiguration of its floor plan. Now open and airy, the second level features a step-down living room with an ocean-facing bay window, two bedrooms, two full baths (one newly renovated to include a tiled walk-in shower and sliding barn door), a stackable washer/dryer hidden behind a frosted glass door, and a beautifully remodeled kitchen complete with high-end stainless steel appliances, glass backsplash, a center island and a cozy breakfast nook with built in booth with beach view. A third bedroom with a built-in bank of drawers, a sitting room, and a family room with a new ocean view deck off of it share the uppermost floor. Other updates to this home include new heating, cooling (one mini-split unit on each floor cools entire living area), plumbing, and electrical. Even the exterior is scheduled for a fresh coat of paint in the beautiful historical color Burnt Orange.
The bright and welcoming retail space on the main level has been rented by the same tenant for 12 years. Offering approximately 800 square feet, it is complete with a back room and half bath. Recent renovations to the retail space include stunning custom built double wooden doors at the main entrance, newer awning systems, new mini-split for heating and cooling, and updated half bath. Within minutes of the Rockport train station, this location also allows easy access to all major routes for commuting.
“My seller immediately fell in love with this property. It became her own personal project and she made a point of honoring the historical features of the building and of working closely with the Rockport Historical Commission. It has been a true labor of love,” says Anger. “While it is the perfect full-time residence, it would also make a fabulous second home or rental property. This is not your average piece of real estate.”
For more information on this offering, as well as the adjacent building, call Martha Anger at 781-727-4547.
AT A GLANCE:
7 rooms
3 bedrooms
2 full and 1 half bath
2,000 square feet
$998,000
LISTED BY:
Martha Anger
Engel & Völkers By The Sea
781-727-4547