Realtor Amanda Armstrong of Engel & Volkers By The Sea is calling on inspired investors, budding proprietors and potential homebuyers enamored by life on New England’s coast. Sitting right on Rockport Harbor in the center of scenic Dock Square, this four square colonial antique offers five units of commercial and residential space. Complete with deeded direct access to the water and stunning, unobstructed views of Sandy Bay, it lists for $1,575,000.
“This is a very rare opportunity to be right in the thick of all that is special about Rockport,” says Armstrong. “The home is in the middle of the town’s increasingly sought-after cultural scene, just steps from world-renowned Shalin-Liu and the many galleries of one of America’s first art colonies. There are so many possible uses for this property, whether it be a business, lodging, restaurant or in-town home or weekend getaway.”
Built in 1750, this once grand single-family now offers over 3,000 square feet of versatile space. While it has been meticulously updated and renovated with gleaming hardwood floors, decorative wainscoting and overhead lighting, much of the period details remain intact, including crown moldings and original fireplaces with carved mantels.
On the first level of the residential area is a bedroom, well-applianced kitchen, a full bath and access to a waterfront deck. The second floor features a living room with fireplace, a kitchen, one bedroom, two full baths, washer/dryer hook up, a walk-up attic and French doors to another deck. The third residence is also a one-bedroom unit with a fireplaced living room, kitchen and one bath.
Enhanced by double French doors, track lighting, a fireplace and original Indian shutters, the commercial space sports a small kitchen, one and half baths and a covered deck.
Other notable amenities of the property include an unfinished walk-out basement, a storage shed, a bluestone patio with garden area, and five designated off-street parking spots.
“Boaters and beach lovers alike will enjoy stepping out the door and heading straight for the water, others will choose to enjoy the shops and restaurants along Main Street or simply sit and soak in the salt air,” suggests Armstrong. “This is a wonderful chance to restore and enjoy a true Rockport landmark.”
For additional photos, visit www.amandaarmstronggroup.evrealestate.com. For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Amanda Armstrong at 978-879-6322.
AT A GLANCE:
10 rooms
3 bedrooms
6 baths
3,048 square feet
$1,575,000
LISTED BY:
Amanda Armstrong
Engel & Volkers By The Sea
978-879-6322
www.amandaarmstronggroup.evrealestate.com