Established as a mixed-usage property more than 100 years ago, this .29 acre lot presents a very rare opportunity for a certified fisherman, specialized lobsterman or aspiring charter captain. Set along the Saugus River, this listing comes complete with a quaint cottage with accessory dwelling and a commercially zoned pier with the permit to lease.
“There is very limited space right now for the commercial fisherman both here in Massachusetts as well as in other parts of the country,” explain J Barrett & Company’s Debbie Aminzadeh who represents the property along with Joel Margolis. “There has never been a better time for an offering like this, particularly one that has such income generating potential.”
Issued back in 1913, the original license plan for the pier that extends 60 feet into deep water, granted permission to “build and maintain a pile pier, timber runway and float along the river, also included in the plan is a boat slide”. Since that time, countless fishermen and lobstermen enjoyed the year-round opportunity to lease the rights to use the wharf to bring in their catch...and in the “off season” use the property to pull and store boats/equipment for a fee. Parties interested in purchasing today, can rest assured that all rights and title to the pier will be conveyed to the buyer through the deed.
The cozy cottage on property boasts a 4 seasons porch with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. From the main house a breezeway leads to an open concept 1 bedroom accessory unit with ensuite bath and second floor balcony. All with river views.
“This property affords the ability to enjoy fishing, kayaking, or cruising into the open ocean within minutes,” says Margolis. “Whether you are a tradesman or just someone who wants to refurbish the home and enjoy life on the water, you won’t want to miss out. The possibilities here are limitless,” says Margolis.
For more information or to schedule a private viewing, call Debbie Aminzadeh at 617-818-5575 or Joel Margolis at 978-922-5900.
· Debbie Aminzadeh, 617-818-5575
· Joel Margolis, 978-922-5900.
· J Barrett & Company