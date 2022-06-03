This charming 1907 farm house in Danvers is a virtual hidden gem. Complete with an astounding 3.5 acres, this remarkable offering presents endless possibilities for the skilled farmer, the enthusiastic equestrian, the inspired industrialist, or simply that perfect buyer with a penchant for antiquities. Brand new to market, this rare opportunity is listed for $999,000 by John McCarthy of Rowley Realty.
Quite impressive from the curb with more than 300 feet of bucolic frontage, the two-story colonial-style house is classically “New England” with a welcoming covered porch spanning its entire width. Inside, find a traditional main level complete with spacious living and dining rooms, a family room, and a generous eat-in kitchen. A nearby screened porch with thoughtful metal roof offers bucolic views of the grounds and an ideal seasonal entertaining space. Three good-sized bedrooms along with a small bonus room/office can be found on the second floor.
Additional highlights of this 1,500+ square foot home include vinyl siding, replacement windows, and hardwoods floors anxiously waiting to be brought back to their original luster. Back outside, the property is further enhanced by a 30 x 14’ barn with concrete floor and two fully functional, multi-purpose sheds.
While the home needs some updating it is surrounded by a number of beautiful sub-divisions, this offering is also very convenient to all major routes for easy commuting.
“The home has been lovingly cared for by the same family for more than 50 years. With some good old fashioned TLC, it could surely be brought back to its former splendor,” says McCarthy. “This amazing piece of land has limitless potential. To be able to present something like this in Danvers is quite an unexpected surprise.”
An open house for 47 Green Street in Danvers is planned for Sunday, June 5th from 12-2 p.m. For more information or to schedule a private tour, call John McCarthy at 978-835-2573.
AT A GLANCE:
· 3+ bedrooms
· 1 full bath
· Approximately 1,500 square feet
· 3.5 acres
· $999,000
LISTED BY:
· John McCarthy
· Rowley Realty
· 978-835-2573 · www.rowleyrealty.com