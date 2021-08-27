Tucked high in the hills of bucolic Topsfield, this striking contemporary is an absolute architectural dream. While it was built nearly 100 years ago, the home has been masterfully reconstructed and brilliantly reimagined to include every conceivable modern day amenity. Proudly presented by Amanda Armstrong of Engel & Volkers By The Sea, it lists for $2,199,000.
“This extraordinary retreat offers a private and tranquil natural setting with pastoral views for as far as the eye can see as well as soaring spaces that frame the picturesque countryside from nearly every room,” says the Realtor. “Furthermore, the relentless attention to detail throughout creates a sense of carefree comfort, casual elegance and sophistication.”
While the 6,200-square-foot house itself may seem a bit imposing to some at first, once inside it becomes instantly clear that this home along with its splendid 2+ acre setting, lives quite comfortably. An expansive main level enhanced by gleaming hardwood floors, overhead lighting, decorative wainscoting and built-in speakers offers the perfect balance of formal and informal rooms, including a fireplaced living room with custom cabinets and a generous dining room featuring a partially open ceiling and cupola to the floor above. For more relaxed gatherings, a two-story great room is absolutely breathtaking with an immense wood burning fireplace, a mahogany cathedral ceiling, pocket doors, a wall of windows and an easy path to the adjacent billiards room.
Guaranteed to inspire even the most timid of cooks, the kitchen is well-equipped and beautifully appointed with limestone tiled flooring, a cedar ceiling with exposed fir beams, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a granite island, a spacious breakfast room with French doors, and a family room with a stone fireplace and heart pine flooring. Also on this level, find a home office with built-ins; a tiled mudroom with cubbies and benches; a bar room boasting a coffered wood ceiling, wine fridge and custom bar; a half-bath and a delightful screened porch.
Sharing the second floor are a laundry room and four bedrooms, each with distinct and remarkable features such as walk-in closets, built-in furniture, recessed lighting and/or en suite baths. It is the sky lit primary suite, however, that steals the show with Brazilian cherry floors, a gas fireplace, a custom granite-topped vanity, French exterior doors and a spa-like bath with Jacuzzi tub, oversized shower and a separate water closet.
Other notable features of this home are a cozy den, a full fitness room, both attached and detached two-car garages, and multiple outdoor spaces including a brick patio with fire pit, a bluestone terrace and a mahogany deck.
“Despite being so close to I-95 to Boston and Beverly Regional Airport, this remarkable property is also just minutes from the Ipswich River Wildlife Refuge, area parks, hiking and biking trails and Bradley Palmer State Park,” says Armstrong. “It is the true essence of town and country”.
AT A GLANCE:
4 bedrooms
3 full and two half baths
6,163 square feet
$2,199,000
