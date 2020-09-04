Just in time for the fall market, Maria N. Miara of J Barrett & Company is pleased to announce Birch Hill Estates — West Peabody’s brand-new community of single-family homes. Conveniently located on the Middleton line and spanning more than 15 bucolic acres, this premier subdivision is comprised of 23 lots. Exclusively designed by the esteemed contractors Carl A. Crupi CC & Sons Builders, homes will start at $889,000.
“The builder offers a selection of home styles to choose from, so this will in no way be a ‘cookie cutter’ neighborhood,” says the Realtor. “Buyers are also encouraged to bring along their own plans if they prefer. This is a ‘hands-on’ builder who will be there every step of the way to ensure that upon completion, the new home owner is one hundred percent happy.”
Though layouts will differ, all of the homes will feature a combination of hardwood and tiled flooring, rich architectural details such as decorative trims and moldings, gas fireplaces, 200 amp electrical systems, central air, and a 30-year architectural roof. Custom designed kitchens will come standard with GE stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a wide range of custom cabinetry from which to choose. Additional options include two or three-car garages, floor plans including four or five bedrooms, home offices, and a wide variety of stunning upgrades including custom stone fronts.
Once a commitment is made and ground is broken, turn around is approximately five months, according to Miara. One of the popular styles which was the model and just sold, is a 3,400 square foot Colonial offering an elegant and thoughtfully designed open floor plan. This stately home features a main foyer with adjoining formal living and dining rooms, a gourmet eat-in kitchen with a large center island, a generous family room with gas fireplace, and a 15x12 sunroom. A flexible office or pantry space, and a half bath completes the first floor.
One flight above, find four bedrooms including the master suite boasting a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a full bath with double vanity, walk-in tiled shower, and a separate soaking tub. Completing this level is a second full bath and a convenient laundry room. This remarkable design, which is being offered for $989,000, is heightened by a three-car garage, a 12x12 deck with glass sliders, and a walk-out lower level for the potential of additional living space.
“Each of the proposed floor plans is beautiful and truly functional for today’s lifestyle,” says Miara. “The fact that Birch Hill Estates is so close to shopping, dining, and all major routes is just an added bonus.”
To arrange a visit to the site, call Maria N. Miara at 978-317-4362. For more details, visit www.thebirchhillestates.com.
AT A GLANCE:
23 house lots
4-5 bedrooms
2.5 baths
Starting at $889,000
LISTED BY:
Maria N. Miara
J Barrett & Company
978-317-4362