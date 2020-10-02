In the midst of a quintessential New England town known for its countrified farmhouses and quaint Federalist antiques, this Gothic-inspired residence stands on its own. Inspired by English cottage architecture, the circa 1849 home was built in South Hamilton by Civil War General Joseph Andrews before it was moved to neighboring Wenham, where it would be owned by the same family for generations to come. Brand new to market, it is listed by Team Cotraro of LUX Realty North Shore for $649,000.
“This special home was inspired by the English cottage architecture and was implemented in the Hudson River section of New York. Only a couple of homes in Wenham have examples of this Gothic style,” says Mike Cotraro of Lux Realty North Shore.
Complete with open-work carved gables, deep-set windows and an abundant amount of natural light, the home’s façade resembles a storybook gingerbread house. Inside, myriad period features include a gracious front foyer, intricate crown moldings, pocket doors, 9.5-foot coffered ceilings, arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and wide pine pumpkin floors throughout.
The main level is symmetrical to a central hall with a grand foyer, spacious living and formal dining rooms with fireplaces, a breakfast room with chair rails and elegant moldings, a well-applianced kitchen with convenient pantry, a sunroom with working stove, a half bath, and a home office with French doors. A generous second floor is shared by four bedrooms with ornamental fireplaces and a full bath with pedestal sink. A spacious walk-up attic provides ample storage as well as the possibility of expanded living space should the new owner so desire.
Additional highlights of this notable home include a mud room, an unfinished basement, a detached two-car garage with operable barn doors and second floor storage, a flat 1/3-acre lot bursting with perennials, a new walkway with granite stairs, and updated heating and electrical systems. Ideally located, this property is just one block from the commuter rail and the shops and restaurants in bordering Hamilton.
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, call Mike Cotraro at 978-337-6355.
AT A GLANCE:
10 rooms
4-5 bedrooms
1 full and 1 half bath
2,262 square feet
$649,000
LISTED BY:
Team Cotraro
LUX Realty North Shore
Mike Cotraro, 978-337-6355