Anyone even somewhat familiar with Paine Avenue in Beverly’s exclusive Prides Crossing enclave knows how very exceptional its residences are. It is this striking oceanfront property however, that offers just a little bit more than one might expect, believes listing agent Alle Cutler of J Barrett & Company. Complete with 110 feet of private sandy beach frontage with mooring and nearly 5,000 square feet of living space, this very special home has been extensively and thoughtfully renovated to ensure uninterrupted views to Misery Island, Baker’s Lighthouse and beyond from almost every room. A rare opportunity to live in one of the North Shore’s most sought-after neighborhoods, it lists for $4,599,000.
“This serene and chic home was redesigned by its current owner to combine traditional style with a contemporary open concept,” says the realtor. “Every single water-facing surface has either a door or a massive window.”
A welcoming portico ushers you in to a breathtaking main level enhanced by high vaulted ceilings with skylights, recessed lighting, gleaming wood floors and sliders to an immense deck wrapped in steel cables for optimal views. Flexibly designed for easy first floor living should one desire, this very fluid space includes a generous living room with a stone-faced wood-burning fireplace; a spacious dining area; a cozy sitting nook with gas fireplace; and a spectacular kitchen featuring ultra-modern amenities such as mirrored refrigerator doors to reflect the ocean, a coffered ceiling, professional-grade stainless steel appliances and a tremendous quartz-topped breakfast bar with prep sink, ample seating and designer pendant lighting. Rounding off this expedient level is a home office, a four-season room and a truly spectacular primary suite boasting an over-sized walk-in closet with custom shelving for purses or shoes, built-in window seats, and not one but two principle spa-inspired baths.
Descend the dramatic spiral staircase to the walk-out lower level to discover a fireplaced game room with wet bar, two baths and three additional bedrooms including an alternative second suite with exterior French doors. On the property’s long list of additional highlights, find central air conditioning, a convenient first floor laundry room, an attached over-sized two-car garage and a grand 1.9 acre ocean-facing lawn.
“This may initially appear to be a large house but it is one that can definitely live small,” says Cutler. “For the clients always asking me for something elegant yet ‘manageable’ on the waterfront, ‘here you are’.”
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, call Alle Cutler at 978-767-5468.
AT A GLANCE:
· Oceanfront 1.9 acre lot
· 4 bedrooms
· 4 full and 1 half bath
· 4,687 square feet
· $4,599,000
LISTED BY:
· Alle Cutler
· J Barrett & Company
· 978-767-5468 · www.jbarrettrealty.com