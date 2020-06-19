Despite its “Common Lane” address, this elegant 4,000-plus square foot colonial with contemporary flair, designed by architect Robert Zarelli, is anything but. Located on a private 3-acre lot in beautiful Prides Crossing, it is a home that truly epitomizes “move-in ready”, says Engel & Volkers By the Sea’s Amanda Armstrong, who lists it for $1,195,000.
“One of the most wonderful things about this home is that it offers a flexible floor plan that can easily accommodate extended family and one-floor living should you need it down the line,” says Armstrong. “Light-filled, freshly painted interiors with above-average high ceilings, oversized windows, and custom woodwork throughout make it a perfect choice whether starting out, upsizing, or starting over.”
A welcoming front porch at the end of a meandering walkway opens to a dramatic two-story foyer with decorative columns, gleaming hardwood floors and a convenient powder room. Formal spaces include a generous living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a large dining room with wainscoting, crown molding and pocket doors. Should you prefer your gatherings a bit more relaxed, there is a splendid family room with recessed lighting and glass sliders to a sunny screened porch with lovely views of the wooded backyard. Even the most hesitant of cooks is sure to be inspired when stepping into the expansive chef’s kitchen. Here you will find an abundance of expertly crafted custom cabinets, granite counter tops, a center island and a built-in homework station. Finishing off this floor is an executive home office with cathedral ceiling and a thoughtful mudroom with closets and half bath.
A grand master on the second level features a soaring ceiling, a large walk-in closet, a private balcony, and an en suite bath with glass shower and double vanity. Sharing this story are three additional bedrooms, a convenient laundry room, and a recently remodeled full bath.
Should you require extra living space, this home also has a large lower level simply awaiting your finishing touches. A two-car garage under and central air conditioning complete this offering.
An open house in accordance with COVID-19 safety measures is planned for Saturday, June 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 149 Common Lane. Should you have any questions or wish to arrange for a private viewing, call Amanda Armstrong at 978-879-6322 or visit www.amandaarmstronggroup.evrealestate.com.
AT A GLANCE:
10 rooms
4 bedrooms
2 full and 2 half baths
Approx. 4,066 square feet
$1,195,000
LISTED BY:
Amanda Armstrong, Private Office Advisor
President’s Circle Award Winner
The Amanda Armstrong Group
Engel & Volkers By the Sea
978-879-6322
www.amandaarmstronggroup.evrealestate.com