Savin Hill, as it is affectionately known, is inarguably one of Hamilton’s most iconic and breathtaking equestrian estates. Designed by well-known architects Bigelow & Wadsworth, the nearly 12,000 square foot brick manse sits on more than 15 bucolic acres. Enhanced by rolling lawns, formal gardens and artistic hardscapes, this incredible offering is presented by J Barrett & Company’s Susan Bridge for $4,200,000.
“While this majestic home is noted for its impeccable scale, its charm and livability lie in its simple form, perfect proportions and irreplaceable craftsmanship,” she says. “Even after almost 100 years, this property retains its legendary status.”
An expansive driveway edged by mature maple trees and vibrant perennial plantings leads the way to a classically proportioned Georgian façade. Step inside to find a gracious and truly grand two-story foyer with checkerboard marble flooring, intricately carved woodwork and a gorgeous flying staircase. Boasting stunning architectural elements such as quarter-sawn oak floors, artisan moldings and dramatic 12-foot ceilings, the main level is comprised of formal living and dining rooms with marble fireplaces; a library with exposed beams and custom bookshelves; a family room with pickled pine paneling, wood ceiling and custom cupboards; and a magnificent solarium heightened by banks of over-sized arched windows, a captivating soaring ceiling and French doors to an in-ground pool and a number of patios ideal for outdoor entertaining and dining.
The home’s bright white kitchen features stylish subway tiling, stone counter tops, recessed and pendant lighting, a center island with ample seating, and a convenient butler’s pantry with generous cabinetry and a double sink. Also on this level, is a thoughtful mudroom with built-in storage cubbies and a ceramic tiled floor.
Sharing the second level is an impressive six bedrooms while a primary suite complete, with his and hers separate bathrooms and sitting areas/dressing rooms, can be found on a separate level. While all of the rooms are spacious and comfortable, each has its own highpoints, be it hardwood floors, wood burning fireplaces, built-in shelving and/or decorative paneling.
Should there be the need for extra space; a 2-3 bedroom apartment offers a world of possibilities.
Brand new to market, this remarkable home is shown by appointment. For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, call Susan Bridge at 617-823-9806.
AT A GLANCE:
· 9 bedrooms (combined)
· 9 baths
· 11,983 square feet
· 15.94 acres
· $4,200,000
LISTED BY:
· Susan Bridge
· J Barrett & Company
· 617-823-9806 · www.jbarrettrealty.com
||||