This fabulous townhouse sited in the heart of Ipswich offers not only ease and convenience, but a stunningly eclectic blend of “old and new”. Believed to have been the “Sparks Tavern” licensed in 1671, the home was completely renovated and substantially expanded in 2014, all the while preserving history along the way. New to market, it lists for $889,900.
“The thing that is so interesting about this meticulously maintained property is that when you enter the front sitting room, you find an antique with charming exposed beams, repurposed wide pine flooring, a fireplace and even a secret library nook. Then you take one or two steps and you’re right back in 2020,” says listing agent Josephine Baker of J Barrett & Company.
Beyond the aforementioned living room is every modern-day amenity imaginable. A wide open “European-inspired” kitchen with streamline cabinets, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a very generous breakfast bar flows seamlessly to a dining room and a family room with gas fireplace. Rounding off this level is a half bath and a custom mudroom with built-in storage and access to an exclusive private patio surrounded by attractive stone walls.
On the second floor, three bedrooms include a master suite complete with a tiled bath and a fabulous custom designed walk-in closet. This level also boasts an office space, an exercise nook, a convenient laundry area and a second full bath.
On a lengthy list of additional features, find central air conditioning, recessed and dimmable LED lighting, gas heat and cooking, two deeded parking spots, a beautifully landscaped front yard, a spacious workshop and abundant storage in the new basement. Just a short distance to the train, wharf, restaurants and shops, this pet-friendly half-house is a “true gem”, says Baker.
AT A GLANCE:
· 7 rooms
· 3 bedrooms
· 2.5 baths
· 2,695 square feet
· $889,900
