Realtor Martha Anger clarifies the “ins and outs” of today’s volatile market
“It’s a fast-paced, complicated market and no buyer or seller should try to navigate it without an
experienced local real estate agent on their side,” advises Realtor Martha Anger of Engel & Völkers By
The Sea. “This is the case in most communities across the country but is especially true here in Cape
Ann.”
According to Anger, in Essex, Gloucester, Manchester and Rockport single family homes are most in
demand right now, thus posing the greatest challenges to buyers and sellers. “Buyers are struggling
because not only are there very few properties for sale, but listings are priced higher than in previous
years with multiple bids. It’s not uncommon for properties in all price ranges to get bid up anywhere
from $25,000 to $125,000 above the asking price” she says. “Moreover, because of the current
momentum, sellers are feeling far less pressure to make repairs, updates or improvements before
selling, which means a buyer could easily be in the predicament of offering more money for a house that
needs work. All of these factors have made this an almost impossible market for buyers who need
financing as lenders will only lend on properties that appraise at the agreed upon price.”
As difficult as it is for buyers today, sellers are faced with their own set of challenges, believes Anger.
“With many listings selling above price, it can be difficult to accurately gauge a property value. The
temptation, for some, is to overprice the listing which is a dangerous game, even in this brisk market. In
fact, a tempered list price is more likely to encourage a greater number of bids at a higher offer price.
These days, if it takes more than five to seven days to get an acceptable offer, then the property is
overpriced,” she says. “The one thing that my successful buyers and sellers have in common is that both
have been willing to work closely with me and to take the time and attention needed to learn the current
market conditions and values. This is achieved by constant communication and market updates which is
critical in this upward-moving market.”
Martha Anger started selling real estate in and around Cape Ann at the market’s peak in 2005 and
continued to build her reputation during the recession of 2008 and beyond. “This is not my first time
adjusting to a new market while counseling clients during an unprecedented time. My clients rely on me
to stay on top of all activity as it pertains to what they hope to buy or what they would like to sell and to
help them put that information into perspective,” she says.
In the words of one of her many satisfied clients, “Martha was both our selling and purchasing agent and
proved repeatedly to be very thorough; giving every effort to the many details and time constraints that
often presented themselves. We appreciated our relationship working with her, and would definitely
recommend her as either a listing or buying agent.”
