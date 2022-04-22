Ideally situated in the heart of downtown Ipswich, The Residences at Ipswich Crossing is just one more thing to love about this seaside community. For those who live here, the transformation of 50-56 Market St. is a welcomed improvement. For those who don’t live here yet, it is a fabulous opportunity. Comprised of five single-level garden-style condominiums priced at $549,000 and several two-story townhomes starting at $549,000, this exciting renovation of the historic 1847 “Lord – Sullivan – Haskell House” is proudly presented by Stephen Martin of LUX Realty North Shore.
Nearing its completion within the coming weeks, the two-bedroom/two bath condos in Phase I will all offer living and dining rooms, beautiful kitchens with bright-white cabinetry, granite counter tops and high-end Bosch stainless steel appliances. Spanning approximately 1,100 square feet, each unit will also come with two deeded parking spaces and private decks.
Phase II is anticipated to break ground within the next month. Here, potential buyers can expect 1,400- to 1,500-square-foot townhomes featuring open concept main levels with designer kitchen/living/dining room combinations. On the upper floors, find two bedrooms, two full baths and access to two secluded roof-top decks. Residents will also have garage parking.
Regardless of which style one might choose, all of the homes at The Residences at Ipswich Crossing will be further enhanced by eight+ foot ceilings, 3.5” white oak flooring, baths with porcelain tile and radiant heat, primary suites with walk-in closets, and blown-in insulation for the utmost in sound proofing.
“The revolution of this property has been absolutely amazing to watch. Everything has been taken right down to the studs and completely restored,” says Martin. “This is such a great chance to live in a brand new home in a vibrant town that is so close to Crane Beach and just a stone’s throw from the commuter rail.”
The premier showing of the model home is planned for Sunday, April 24 from noon to 1 p.m. at 50-56 Market St. For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, call Steve Martin at 617-212-3251.
AT A GLANCE:
· 2 bedrooms
· 2 baths
· 1,100 – 1,500 square feet
· $549,000
LISTED BY:
· Stephen Martin
· LUX Realty North Shore
· 617-212-3251 · www.luxrealtynorthshore.com