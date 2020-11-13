While this stately manor on Prides Crossing’s prestigious Paine Avenue is an architectural masterpiece of historic significance, this family home has been tastefully updated with a comfortable, albeit luxurious, lifestyle in mind. Complete with deeded beach rights and 180-degree ocean views from nearly every one of its 17 rooms, this superb hilltop estate is listed for $6,760,000.
“Highlighted by stunning architectural details, this home has been expertly restored and modernized to the highest of standards,” explains listing agent Holly Fabyan of J Barrett & Company. “Smaller rooms were opened up and made into a spacious kitchen and elegant dining room while decks were enclosed to enhance living spaces to ensure sweeping water views. Despite its size, it really lives small.”
One of the first mansions completed by the “then new” design firm of McKim, Mead and White, “The Ramparts” was built for financier Frances Lee Higginson in 1878. Quite a rarity for its day, it would feature central heat, automatic lighting, ice boxes and multiple baths with hot and cold running water. Though having fallen into disrepair many years later, the property was purchased and brought back to its original grandeur — adding every conceivable convenience including a whole house generator and a full-service elevator.
A dramatic floating staircase in the two-story grand foyer takes you to a main living level featuring a family room with raised wood paneling, formal living and dining rooms with fireplaces, a library/billiard room with hand-carved moldings and custom bookshelves and a spectacular sunroom boasting walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, casual dining with bar and hidden access to a wine cellar below. The newly remodeled gourmet kitchen is a chef’s “dream come true”, complete with generous custom cabinetry, marble countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, a wine chiller and a center island with ample seating. An adjacent caterer’s kitchen is fully equipped with two ovens, refrigerator, dishwasher and a sink.
The second floor is home to three bedroom suites — each with its own refurbished bath. The master suite is simply sumptuous with a dressing room, expansive custom closets with built-ins, a large sitting area and a spa-inspired bath with a nickel-plated soaking tub that has an ocean view. Two guest bedrooms, gym, media room, a home office with fireplace, and two bathrooms share the uppermost level.
Additional highlights of this amazing offering include an expandable in-law/caretaker’s apartment, a five-car garage, an ocean-facing deck with retractable awning, an expansive pool with Jacuzzi, entertaining arbor, extensive gardens with mature specimen trees, and an additional lot.
“This meticulously maintained property is extraordinary on every level,” says the Realtor. “It offers every modern amenity but at the same time, it has all the style and class of that magical ‘Great Gatsby’ era.”
AT A GLANCE:
17 rooms
6 bedrooms
6 full and 4 half baths
3.76 acres
11,173 square feet
$6,760,000
