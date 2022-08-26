Real estate enthusiasts charmed by mid-century architecture are guaranteed to fall in love with this remarkable West Manchester contemporary. Though completely renovated in 1995 by its current owners, the home retains that desired eclectic feel thanks to the thoughtful preservation of its original beamed ceilings, mahogany-framed arched doorways and wide pegged oak flooring. Listed for $2,100,000, this truly unique property is proudly presented by J Barrett & Company’s Christine Grammas.
“Every single update made to this beautiful home was done with careful attention in order to preserve its 1950’s integrity,” says the Realtor. “This is ‘old style’ luxury at its finest.”
Encompassed by mature trees, cascading rhododendrons and striking outcroppings, the estate-like grounds set an intention from the curb. Once inside, a gracious foyer leads to a bright and airy main level featuring formal living and dining rooms with wood burning fireplaces, built-in china cabinet, cherry bookcases, and French doors to a bluestone patio. A family room perfect for more relaxed gatherings is absolutely stunning with a soaring ceiling with custom transom windows, cedar wainscoting, a stone fireplace with custom yew mantel, and two sets of French doors. Just adjacent, the remodeled kitchen is an aspiring chef’s delight with stainless steel appliances, butcher block counter tops, generous cherry cabinetry and a center island with ample seating and convenient storage. A step-down home office (which could be repurposed as an additional bedroom), a half bath and a laundry room round off this level.
An open sky-lit staircase ascends to a second story shared by two en suite bedrooms. In the primary, find a beamed cathedral ceiling, a bath with soaking tub and separate shower, and French doors to a private mahogany deck. The second suite offers a full bath, a sitting room wrapped in windows, and a secluded sundeck perched high above the road below. Completing this amazing property is a three-season detached sun room with multiple skylights and walls of over-sized windows.
Ideally located on the way to Tucks Point, Manchester Yacht Club and the harbor, this home is also close to the train station, major routes and beautiful Singing Beach. Potential buyers should know that a three-bedroom septic design has been pre-approved and that the seller will install a new system prior to closing.
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, call Christine Grammas at 978-375-9934.
AT A GLANCE:
· 2 bedrooms
· 2 full and 1 half bath
· 2,759 square feet
· $2,100,000
LISTED BY:
· Christine Grammas
· J Barrett & Company
· 978-375-9934 · www.jbarrettrealty.com