This remarkable two-family in Swampscott offers not only an enviable waterfront location but a shrewd income generating opportunity. Presented by J Barrett & Company’s Susan Bridge, this property lists for $1,599,000.
“After spending six years renovating and remodeling both the exterior and interior of the two units, the current owners beautifully restored the property’s landscaping” says the Realtor. “From incorporating exquisite and custom finishes to reverently restoring the original woodwork, they spared no details in this true labor of love.”
With more than 1,500 square feet spanning two levels, the owner’s unit features three bedrooms, one and a half baths with laundry, an adaptable family or dining room space, and a spacious living room with custom built-in bookcases, a fireplace and oversized windows from which to enjoy the breathtaking ocean views. The open kitchen is lovely and thoughtfully designed with bright-white cabinets, granite counters and a breakfast bar. A large wrap around deck provides the ideal spot for al fresco dining, lounging and just taking in beautiful views of Nahant Bay and the Boston skyline.
The ease of single level living is sure to be appreciated in the first floor unit where you will find two bedrooms, one bath, a laundry closet, the dining room, a spacious living room with custom built-ins, and walls of shore-facing windows. The eat-in kitchen with dining peninsula is beautifully appointed with white cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Two decks, one on the back and the other on the side, offer extra eating and entertaining space, also with beautiful views.
Close to downtown restaurants and shopping, additional highlights of this amazing home and property include convenient mudrooms, separate entrances, designated driveways for three cars each, stunning grounds and a new roof.
“This is oceanfront living at its finest. Imagine waking up every single day on the beach while enjoying a steady rental income,” says Bridge. “It doesn’t get better than that.”
While this home is being marketed as a two-family, the seller is open to considering two separate sales for the units, priced at $899,000 and $699,000 respectively. For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Susan Bridge at 617-823-9806.
AT A GLANCE:
5 bedrooms
2.5 baths
2,645 square feet total
$1,599,000
LISTED BY:
Susan Bridge
J Barrett & Co.
617-823-9806