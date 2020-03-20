When its current owner came upon this waterfront antique in Newburyport, she was instantly intrigued. Despite its dated façade and somewhat old-fashioned interior, the professional musician by trade and inspired designer by avocation saw tremendous potential. She quickly got to work and in an astonishing six-month time frame, brought this now exquisite home well into the 21st century.
“This was your typical center-entrance colonial with all of the first floor rooms dating back more than 200 years. Six years ago, it was restored with the highest level of skilled workmanship, paying great attention to the home’s history and bringing it back to its original luster.” says the owner. At the same time, we incorporated a contemporary elegance by adding elements of design that made sense for today’s way of life.”
Step through the front entryway and into a striking living room enhanced by a fireplace with its original carved mantel, detailed moldings, and a feeling of cozy warmth reminiscent of it’s history. The nearby light filled dining room is absolutely glorious with over-sized windows and plenty of room for entertaining. The kitchen is an absolute dream with custom white shaker cabinetry, marble counter tops, top-of-the-line appliances, a generous island with built in oven and seating. A cozy breakfast nook surrounded by windows faces another fireplace. The kitchen opens to a library room complete with
￼built-in shelving and a large picture window overlooking the beautiful garden.
Some might argue that the family room is the most alluring space of all. Originally a sun porch in need of tender loving care, this truly dramatic space now boasts walls of river and garden facing windows, a raised ceiling highlighted by exposed beams repurposed from the Boston Public Gardens, and open to all the rooms on the first floor. A charming powder room with a custom marble sink rounds off this level.
Ascend the stairs to find a large master suite featuring a marble fireplace, double closets, a sumptuous bath, and French doors to a sunken private patio with significant views of the Merrimack River and Carr Island. Sharing this floor are two classically restored guest bedrooms and a second full bath. This special offering also brings hardwood floors throughout, central air conditioning, and radiant heat in some rooms.
Those with a passion for outdoor living and entertaining are sure to enjoy the fenced-in backyard with its inviting over sized brick patio and its well-established gardens, including bountiful perennials, a grape arbor perfect for dining, multiple fruit trees, a striking three-story Star Magnolia tree, and an irrigation system.
“Set on a rare half acre lot with riverfront access, the home sits amongst similar high-end residences in a very secluded part of town that not many people know about,” says RE/MAX on the River’s Tom Mahoney, who lists the property for $1,550,000.
This luxurious home exudes quality craftsmanship and true pride in ownership. Every upgrade and improvement has been checked off the list.
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, call Tom Mahoney at 508-633-0813.
AT A GLANCE: • 3 bedrooms
• 2.5 baths
• 2,542 square feet
• $1,550,000
LISTED BY:
• Tom Mahoney
• RE/MAX on the River
• 508-633-0813
• www.realestateontheriver.com
