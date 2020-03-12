Gather up your plans, bring your blueprints, and fine tune the details of your dream home. The ideal spot for that perfect residence you’ve envisioned is ready and waiting along the rocky coast of beautiful Rockport. This 15.68 acre lot bordering 3,600 acres of conservation land surrounding historic Dogtown is brought to you by Engel & VÖlkers By the Sea, Private Office Advisor, Amanda Armstrong for $895,000.
“Whether your passions are active or artistic, here is the opportunity to craft a lifestyle enjoyed by few others in an unspoiled natural setting rarely found in such an accessible location,” she says. “This is an unusual opportunity to live amid sun-dappled green and brown woods and ancient granite outcroppings, all while gazing out at cool deep quarries and the pristine wilderness that surrounds you.”
Interested parties will delight in knowing that all of the preliminary pieces for building are in place, including the land survey, the order of conditions, and a septic design to support a six-bedroom home. Developers might also take note, as this land offers the possibility of sub-division.
Complete with a tremendous potential for distant water views stretching across striking Ipswich Bay, Plum Island and the New Hampshire coast and beyond, this property is just a short distance to scenic Folly Cove Beach and Halibut Point State Park. It is also within minutes of Rockport Village with its colorful art galleries, eclectic shops, fine restaurants, and the highly acclaimed Shalin-Liu Performing Arts Center.
“This very special piece of land,” Armstrong adds, “brings endless natural and recreational possibilities”.
For more information, or to schedule a tour of this stunning property, call the Realtor at 978-879-6322. View additional photos at www.bythesea.evusa.com .
AT A GLANCE:
· 15.68 acres
· 6-bedroom septic design
· Subdivision possible
· $895,000
LISTED BY:
· Amanda Armstrong, Private Office Advisor
· Engel & VÖlkers By the Sea
· 978-879-6322
