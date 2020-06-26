C.P. Berry Homes, known for quality-built, maintenance-free condominium communities and custom-built homes on the North Shore, invites you to visit Rolling Green at Topsfield.
If you missed out on our earlier 55+ communities (English Commons at Topsfield, Patton Ridge in Hamilton and Caldwell Farm in Newbury), hurry over to Rolling Green before it’s too late. There a limited number of new homes remaining for sale. With a low inventory of single-family homes on the market, it is a very advantageous time to market your current home.
The homes at Rolling Green feature, on the first-floor: a master suite, a well-appointed kitchen, a dining area, a living room with fireplace, laundry, powder room and access to the attached garage. On the second-floor: a guest bedroom, full bath and a loft, plus generous closet and storage space. The community is designed to have the feel of a traditional New England village, including a center common with a gazebo, walking paths and benches.
Two home designs are offered ranging in size from 2,160 up to 2,650 square feet. All of the designs provide for the convenience of first floor living. Additional features include an outdoor deck with an option for a screen room, a front entry porch, a lower level patio in some homes and optional 4-season sunrooms.
All homes are constructed in the C.P. Berry tradition of fine craftsmanship, quality finishes and energy efficiency, including Energy Star Certification. Buyers are able to select interior finishes, or choose one of our Move-In Ready homes.
The community offers a maintenance-free lifestyle where all outdoor care is managed by the condominium association, including snow removal, landscape maintenance, building maintenance and more.
We invite you to visit Rolling Green at Topsfield to tour the Model Homes, open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including weekends, or by appointment after-hours. Closed on Mondays.
Make the move to maintenance-free living in 2020 — You’ll be glad that you did.
Rolling Green at Topsfield, 470 Boston St., Topsfield, MA 01983. Sales: 978-807-2954; CPBerryHomes.com.
