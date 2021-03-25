This stately center entrance colonial in Rowley is one of the most exciting things to hit this town’s market in quite a while, believes listing agent John McCarthy of Rowley Realty. Prominently sited at the end of a cul de sac in an executive area of similar homes, this lovely offering boasts four big bedrooms, two and a half baths, over 3,000 square feet of living space and an astounding 22+ acre lot. Coming soon, it will be listed at $869,900.
A long circular drive leads to a commanding façade fronted by a welcoming portico. Step inside to find a beautifully appointed main level featuring soaring 9’ ceilings, over-sized windows, gleaming hardwood floors and crown moldings. A thoughtful mix of formal and casual spaces includes a gracious dining room with decorative wainscoting, a home office with built-in book cases and French doors for privacy, a spacious family room with fireplace, and a fabulous four-season porch affording easy access to a maintenance-free TREX deck. A large eat-in kitchen is well-designed and amply equipped with maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a double wall oven, Silestone counter tops, a center island with electric cook top, and a tremendous pantry.
A primary suite on the second floor is complete with double walk-in closets and a private bath with Jacuzzi tub. Three additional bedrooms with generous closets share the second full bath. Should there be the need for extra recreational space, an in-law apartment or a teen suite perhaps, a finished lower level offers a world of possibilities. Additional amenities include recessed lighting, a three-car garage with new doors, loads of storage and a central air conditioning.
Located near Rowley’s quaint downtown and the Newbury town line, this home is also convenient to both the middle school and high school, Plum Island, Newburyport and Routes 1 and 95.
“This is a really pretty house in a gorgeous neighborhood,” says McCarthy. “Despite its size, this is a warm and comfortable home. It won’t be on the market for long.”
For more information or to schedule a private viewing, call John McCarthy at 978-835-2573.
AT A GLANCE:
4 bedrooms
2.5 baths
3,112+ square feet
$869,900
LISTED BY:
John McCarthy
Rowley Realty
978-835-2573