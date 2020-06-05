Set on ten acres abutting protected conservation land, Twin Hills Farm is Rowley’s newest residential development. Though classified as a “condominium”, this six-unit community comprised of three structures is delightfully unconventional, offering private yard space and dramatically low fees. First to be presented, this 3,000+ square foot end-unit townhouse spans three thoughtfully designed levels. Newly listed by Rowley Realty Broker John McCarthy, it lists for $649,000.
Step through a welcoming pergola and into a wide open main level enhanced by gleaming wood floors, crown moldings, a gas fireplace, and doors to a private patio. The living and dining room flow seamlessly to a chic kitchen beautifully-appointed with soft close cabinets, high-end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, subway tiling, and a generous island with pendant lighting and ample seating for four. A half bath rounds off this floor.
Three spacious bedrooms including an en suite master with custom walk-in closet, double vanity and large shower share the second story with a laundry room and another full bath. One flight above, find the third full bath and a sprawling space ideal for a home office, media room, or forth bedroom perhaps.
Additional highlights include recessed lighting, Jeld-Wen windows, a sprinkler system, gas heat, central air conditioning, and an attached two-car garage. Located within minutes from major highways and local beaches, this home is also easily accessible to an abundance of walking and bicycle trails.
“The builder spared no expense and used nothing but the best materials and finishes here.” says McCarthy. “Because owners have their own exclusive outdoor area they are able to keep condo fees extremely low and most of all enjoy their own private space. Living here allows you to have the best of both worlds; living in what is essentially a single family home with the benefits of association living like common lawn maintenance, trash and snow removal.”
If you are looking for a move in the more distant future, Unit #4 is ready to be built with an expected move-in by Thanksgiving. For more information, or to schedule a safe viewing of Unit #2, call John McCarthy at 978-835-2573. Visit www.rowleyrealestate.com for additional photos and a virtual tour.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bedrooms
· 3 full and 1 half bath
· 3,088 square feet
· Low $170/month association fee
· $649,000
LISTED BY:
· John McCarthy
· Rowley Realty
· 978-835-2573
||||