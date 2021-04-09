Conveniently located within minutes of Old Route 1, Rowley’s highly anticipated subdivision of brand-new homes is at long last within the buyers’ grasp. However, Realtors Paul Herrick and Nick Zolotas of Herrick Lutts Realty Partners are urging parties interested in “Falcon Ridge” to act quickly during this pre-construction stage, as four of the first 10 homes to be built in Phase I are already under agreement.
“This is a pretty spectacular setting with loads of open expanse, so we are not surprised at all by this overwhelming response,” says Herrick. “The developer, Rob Nixon, donated 49 acres to the town in order to minimize the impact on the environment. He is also committed to making this a connective neighborhood with farmer’s porches and/or back decks and lots of communal spaces.”
While there will be a variety of styles from which to choose, all of the (total) 49 homes will offer generous open floor plans, four bedrooms, including primary suites with walk-in closets, two and a half baths, gourmet kitchens, living/familyrooms with fireplaces and glass sliders, two-car garages and expansive basements. On a long list of top-of-the-line enhancements find rich hardwood flooring, designer tile, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliance packages, and central air conditioning. Additionally, all of these energy-efficient residences will feature maintenance-free Hardy Board siding.
Priced in the $900,000s, these stunning homes will afford 2,450 to 2,850 square feet of living space and lot sizes ranging between a half-acre to just over 1 acre. Delivery of the first Phase is expected mid to late fall of this year.
“This is the perfect time to inquire because it allows you time to pick your lot and make your personal selections right from our convenient showroom,” says Zolotas.
Close to downtown Newburyport, beautiful Plum Island and the New Hampshire border, “Falcon Ridge” is within minutes of all major highways for easy commuting. Lots range from a half-acre to just over 1 acre. For more information, call Nick Zolotas at 978-968-0308. Visit www.herricklutts.com. Click on “Falcon Ridge” for a video clip.
AT A GLANCE:
- 4 bedrooms
- 2.5 baths
- 2,450 – 2,850 square feet
- Starting in the low $900,000s
LISTED BY:
- Herrick Lutz Realty Partners
- Nick Zolotas, 978-968-0308
- www.herricklutts.com