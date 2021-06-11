 

 

Set on one bucolic acre in Salisbury, this sprawling colonial was custom built just seven short years ago.

What sets it apart from every other resale however is its immense opportunity for reinvention - thanks

to an expansive second level and a five-bedroom Title V designation. Brand new to market, it is priced at

$699,000.

“After the home was framed and construction was well underway, the owners decided that they really

didn’t need more than three bedrooms, so they left two of the upstairs rooms as storage. Now they are

ready and waiting to be customized,” explains listing agent Henry Pizzo of LUX Realty North Shore.

“There is also a very large walk-out lower level with eight foot ceilings offering a tremendous amount of

added living space. This is a real gem.”

A large and welcoming farmer’s porch enhances an already attractive façade and sets the tone for an

equally tasteful interior. A thoughtfully open main level well-appointed by hardwood flooring and

decorative trims boasts a gracious foyer with a large coat closet and a half bath, a mudroom with built-in

benches and washer/dryer, a generous living room with a wood burning stove and an adjoining dining

room. An expansive chef’s kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a center

island with ample seating for four, recessed and pendant lighting, a storage pantry and French doors to

a backyard-facing deck. Rounding off this floor is a marvelous primary suite complete with a sumptuous

soaking tub and stone walk-in shower with double rain heads. One flight above, find two good-sized

bedrooms, a shared bath and the aforementioned unfinished spaces, one of which has been plumbed

for a possible second primary suite.

Additional highlights of this home include architectural shingles, Hardy Plank siding, contractor-grade

windows, an over-sized two-car garage with utility sink and a well-manicured fenced-in yard with

chicken coop.

Ideally located across from Bartlett Farm in the desirable “Plains” section of Salisbury, this lovely

property is within minutes of area beaches, downtown Amesbury and Newburyport, and tax-free New

Hampshire.

For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Henry Pizzo at 978-317-6139.

AT A GLANCE:

• 3-5 bedrooms

• 2.5 baths

• 2,600 square feet

• $699,000

LISTED BY:

• Henry Pizzo

• LUX Realty North Shore

• 978-317-6139

www.luxrealtynorthshore.com

