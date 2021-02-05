Located on the site of the former Merrimac Hat Factory in beautiful Amesbury, Hatter’s Point is a luxurious waterfront community for active adults 55 years and older. Managing director of Hatter’s Point Capital, LLC Larry Smith, completed this incredible community featuring 45 well-appointed one, two bedroom and Penthouse homes designed to achieve a unique ambiance along the Merrimack River.
“We have saved the best for last — three stunning waterfront Penthouses offering outstanding water views of the Merrimack River and Maudslay State Park, all with architectural vision and practical luxury unlike any other,” says Sales Director Christina Mackey. “Each complimented by abundant amenities and extraordinary considerations to even the smallest of details, culminating in a luxurious sophistication perfectly suited to you.”
Filled with an enormous number of upgrades and features, each home offers 16-foot ceilings, walls of windows presenting tons of natural light, floor to ceiling stone gas fireplaces, custom chef’s kitchens, detailed architectural moldings and coffered ceilings, master suites with direct views of the river boast walk-in closets, en-suite spa-like baths and spacious outdoor decks. Other enhancements include central air conditioning, gas hook-ups for outdoor grilling, and heated garage parking. Additionally, Hatter’s Point offers an elegant lobby with comfortable seating and a high definition intercom system, a mail and package area, community and exercise room. Most invaluable perhaps, is that the tiresome and back-breaking exterior work including landscaping and snow removal is assumed by the management company.
“By choosing Hatter’s Point, you will be surrounded by other active adults just like yourself, looking to learn new skills, take advantage of the incredible waterfront views, and meet new people. We pride ourselves on developing communities that have walking paths, endless outdoor activities, and plenty of gathering areas, perfect for those that want to start or continue living a healthy and active lifestyle. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a relaxing resort-like retreat, we’ve got you covered as well,” says Mackey. “So, whether you are looking for year-round living or a ‘lock and leave’ vacation home, you can be sure you will have a home that is easy to maintain and is inspired by you.”
Hatter’s Point is conveniently located to dining, beaches, shopping and is just 10 minutes to downtown Newburyport or Amesbury. It is also easily accessible to Routes I-95 and I-495.
“There is no better lifestyle than one on the water and there is no better waterfront living than Hatter’s Point,” believes Mackey. “From dawn until dusk, you’ll be inspired by captivating riverfront vistas inviting you to explore. Discover aquatic wildlife up close and personal via paddleboard or kayak. Set sail for open water to experience incomparable boating and fishing on the Merrimack River. Sound inviting? Go ahead, dive in.”
Exclusively presented by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Premier Communities and Hatter’s Point Capital, LLC. For a showing, stop by the sales office at 60 Merrimac St. in Amesbury, Friday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Tuesday by appointment. To learn more, visit www.HattersPointCondos.com or call Christina Mackey at 978-515-7435.
AT A GLANCE:
Spectacular water views
3 stunning Penthouses available
2 indoor deeded parking spaces
6 months free condo fee
55-plus non-smoking adult community
Pet friendly
Offered at from $1.175M plus
LISTED BY:
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Premier Communities
Christina Mackey, Sales Director
978-515-7435
||||